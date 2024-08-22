Tim Curry Announces Return to Acting After 14 Years

If you don’t know his name, you definitely know his voice, and he’s probably haunted your nightmares on more than one occasion. Delightfully devilish and tremendously talented, there’s only one Tim Curry.

Known for his work on both stage and screen, Tim Curry has thrilled audiences with such iconic performances as Dr. Frank-N-Furter in The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975), Wadsworth in Clue (1985), the Lord of Darkness in Legend (1985), and originating the role of Pennywise the Dancing Clown in the original It miniseries. After a long hiatus, Curry officially returns to the big screen in a terrifying new horror feature.

After surviving a stroke in 2012, Curry’s performances have generally been limited to voiceover work, but that hasn’t stopped him from performing. From the producers of Terrifier comes STREAM (2024), and it’s sure to be a splatter fest worthy of the iconic horror actor’s return.

Tim Curry Returns in STREAM

Curry himself made the official announcement on his Instagram page (seen here), sharing a link to the official Variety report, in which producer and director Michael Leavy shared the following update.

Leavy told Variety,

“We are so happy and thrilled to bring Tim back to the movies and back to the big screen! His charm always radiates and shines through everything he does and we are so honored to have him a part of ‘Stream’! He is someone I have idolized personally growing up and it is one of the major highlights of my life getting to work with him, especially on a project that means so much to me. We can’t wait for fans to sit back and enjoy our movie in theaters and hopefully with a huge crowd having a blast together! This is the way horror films are meant to be seen and enjoyed. ‘Stream’ is here to entertain!”

A Master at His Craft

Coming from the makers of Terrifier means there will be tons of guts, gore, and gratuitous scares, and it’s only fitting that Curry’s return to the movies is a horror movie of such high caliber. The trailer below shows just what fans are in for as a group of masked slashers goes live against a fresh batch of victims.

WARNING!: Footage below is for mature audiences only!

Curry isn’t the only horror icon STREAM brings together, as he is joined by Jeffery Combs, Dee Wallace, Bill Moseley, and the legendary Tony Todd. This grab bag of terrifying players premiered just today, and horror buffs are undoubtedly in for a new taste in terror.

Seeing one of cinema’s most iconic villains return to his element is truly remarkable. Hopefully, this isn’t the only time we’ll see him on the big screen in the near future.

Are you a Tim Curry fan? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!