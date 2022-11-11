Tim Curry is arguably one of the greatest actors of all time. There isn’t a person alive that doesn’t know him from something or has heard him voicing a character.

Curry got his first major breakout role at the age of 29 and has had us all falling in love with him ever since.

With over 240 acting credits to his name, it’s hard to pick a favorite, well alone 10. But we’re going to try.

Here are our top ten favorite Tim Curry movies.

Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

This was one of Tim Curry’s first feature-length films. He plays Dr. Frank-N-Furter: a scientist.

A naive, young couple was out for a drive when they got a flat tire. Seeking a telephone to call for help, the couple walks to a nearby castle where a party is going on. They are accepted in by the strangely dressed inhabitants, led by the butler Riff Raff, the maid Magenta, and a groupie named Columbia, who dance to “The Time Warp”. Despite feeling apprehensive, they stay to meet the owner of the castle, Dr. Frank-N-Furter. He invites them to stay for the night.

Annie (1982)

Annie is based on the Broadway musical of the same name.

Young orphan Annie has lived a hard knock life in an anything, but happy orphanage run by the ruthless matriarch Miss Agatha Hannigan. Her path leads her to be placed in the care of eccentric billionaire Oliver Warbucks. However, crooks Rooster and Lily will stop at nothing to get Annie back.

Clue (1985)

Based on the boardgame, Clue, this movie is about six suspects, a few dead bodies, and some murder weapons.

These guests are invited to a strange mansion for dinner. But after the host is killed, they must cooperate with the staff to identify the murderer(s) as the bodies pile up.

It (1990)

It is based off of Stephen King’s 1986 novel of the same name. Tim Curry plays an ancient, trans-dimensional evil entity which preys upon the children.

He uses a variety of powers that include the ability to shapeshift, manipulate reality, and go unnoticed by adults. During the course of the story, It primarily appears in the form of Pennywise the Dancing Clown.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992)

This is the second of the Home Alone movies starring Macaulay Culkin.

One year after Kevin was left home alone on Christmas, his family does it again. But this time, he ends up in New York and staying at The Plaza Hotel where Tim Curry plays the main concierge. The Wet Bandits are back and are hot on Kevin’s trail. Hilarity ensues as The Plaza staff gets stuck in the middle of Kevin’s shenanigans.

The Three Musketeers (1993)

Tim Curry plays Cardinal Richelieu in this classic retelling of The Three Musketeers.

France, 1625. Young D’Artagnan heads to Paris to join the Musketeers. However, the evil cardinal has disbanded them except for three. He meets Athos, Porthos, and Aramis, and joins them on their quest to save the king and country.

Muppet Treasure Island (1996)

Muppet Treasure Island is the Muppets version of the classic Treasure Island.

Tim Curry plays the great Long John Silver. Adapted from the 1883 novel Treasure Island by Robert Louis Stevenson. The key roles are played by live-action actors, with the Muppets in supporting roles. In addition to the Muppet performers in various roles, the film stars Tim Curry.

Charlie’s Angels (2000)

This movie is based on the 1976 TV series of the same name. This crime fighting trio is a master of disguise, espionage, and martial arts.

When a devious mastermind embroils them in a plot to destroy individual privacy, the Angels (Cameron Diaz, Lucy Lu, and Drew Barrymore), aided by their loyal sidekick Bosley (Bill Murray), set out to bring down the bad guys.

The Wild Thornberrys (1998)

Tim Curry is the voice of Nigel Thornberry, a dad and famous nature-show host.

His daughter, Eliza, is not your normal kid; and it’s not just because she travels the world in an RV with family. She was also granted the magical ability to talk with and understand animals.

The Hunt for Red October (1990)

In November 1984, at the height of the Cold War, the Soviet Union creates a new nuclear submarine that runs silent due to a revolutionary propulsion system.

The Russian submarine captain, Marko Ramius (Sir Sean Connery), defects. His goal is taking it to the U.S. to prevent the Russians from using it to start nuclear war against the U.S.

Out of all these movies, did your favorite Tim Curry film make the list? Let us know.