‘Halloween’ Horror Legend Passes Away, Tragedy Upends Franchise Forever

In Orlando, the Halloween season has officially arrived, with Walt Disney World being adorned in all of the spooky decorations as Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party gears up to welcome fans. By the end of the month, Halloween Horror Nights will have opened at Universal Orlando Resort, and Orlando will be the Halloween haven that fans have come to obsess over.

With the Halloween season in tow, it also means that we are starting to put on all of our terrifying yet favorite Halloween films like Friday the 13th, The Conjuring, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, The Exorcist, and, of course, Halloween.

The Halloween franchise is a cornerstone of the slasher horror genre, captivating audiences with its enduring tale of terror. Centered around the enigmatic figure of Michael Myers, a masked killer with an insatiable thirst for blood, the series has spawned numerous sequels, reboots, and remakes.

The original Halloween, released in 1978, introduced audiences to the masked menace and established the franchise’s signature blend of suspense and violence. Jamie Lee Curtis’ portrayal of Laurie Strode, the resilient final girl, has become iconic.

The franchise experienced various iterations throughout the 1980s and 1990s, with mixed critical and commercial success. However, the 2018 film, directed by David Gordon Green, revitalized the series by directly following the events of the original. This new trilogy, consisting of Halloween (2018), Halloween Kills (2021), and Halloween Ends (2022), has been praised for its return to the core elements of the franchise while offering fresh perspectives.

The Halloween franchise is one of the most successful in the horror genre, both critically and commercially. The original 1978 film was a game-changer, popularizing the slasher genre and influencing countless other horror movies.

The franchise’s enduring appeal is reflected in its box office numbers. The original Halloween had a modest budget of $325,000 but grossed approximately $70 million worldwide, making it one of the most profitable independent films ever. The 2018 reboot was also a significant success, earning over $250 million worldwide.

As of 2022, the franchise has collectively grossed over $700 million at the global box office, showcasing its enduring popularity. The films have not only spawned a dedicated fanbase but have also inspired merchandise, novels, and comic books, further cementing their place in pop culture.

Now, one of the actors from the franchise has sadly passed away.

Charles Cyphers, who appeared in the Halloween movie franchise, has died at the age of 85.

Charles Cyphers, known for playing Sheriff Leigh Brackett in the ‘HALLOWEEN’ franchise, has sadly passed away at the age of 85. pic.twitter.com/XtWuesstYt — One Take 🎬 (@OneTakeNews) August 6, 2024

The actor passed away from a brief illness in Tucson, Arizona, on Sunday, his manager, Chris Roe, confirmed.

“Charles was a lovable and sensitive man,” Roe said in a statement to The Post. “He always had the best stories, and you got a full performance while he told you. He was a close friend and client [of] many years who will be dearly missed.”

Nancy Kyes, Cyphers’ co-star in Halloween, The Fog and Assault on Precinct 13, said, “So sorry to hear about dear Chuck. My friend of many years, he could always be relied on for a kind word, a good laugh and a great story. How he will be missed.”

Cyphers was born in Niagara Falls, New York, on July 28, 1939. He graduated from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts and California State University, Los Angeles, with a theater degree.

Cyphers played the role of Sheriff Leigh Brackett in 1978’s Halloween. He returned for the sequels Halloween II in 1981 and Halloween Kills in 2021.

The actor said it was “shocking” but “wonderful” that he was asked to come back for Halloween Kills, which was his final film role.

“To be called back again in a film, it’s unheard of after 40 years. Most people are dead,” Cyphers said in an interview at HorrorConUK 2022.

“Thankfully I didn’t die so they brought me back,” he added. “It was wonderful to come back and do it again and be paid. It was nice. I enjoyed it.”

Cyphers also worked with Carpenter, 76, in 1980s’ The Fog and 1981’s Escape From New York.

Cyphers also made numerous television appearances in shows like The Bionic Woman, Charlie’s Angels, Wonder Woman, The Betty White Show, Starsky and Hutch, The Dukes of Hazzard, Dallas, Night Court, Seinfeld and ER.

The Future of the Halloween Franchise

The Halloween franchise may soon see further expansion following a recent deal.

Originating in 1978 with John Carpenter’s Halloween, the series introduced Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and friends, pursued by the masked Michael Myers (Nick Castle/Tony Moran). Spanning 12 sequels across different storylines, the latest installment, Halloween Ends, debuted in 2022.

According to Deadline, Miramax has acquired the television rights from Trancas International Films, paving the way for a Halloween television series. The deal includes development and co-production, with a first-look option for international projects. Miramax is reportedly eyeing a potential cinematic universe tied to the show, though its relation to David Gordon Green’s recent trilogy with Universal, Trancas, and Blumhouse remains unclear.

A potential challenge arises from the conclusive events of Halloween Ends, where both Michael Myers and another potential killer, Corey Cunningham, met their demise. Laurie Strode’s actions, notably disposing of Michael’s body in an industrial shredder, seemingly mark a definitive conclusion to their prolonged conflict.

Past films have navigated beyond seeming conclusions. For instance, Halloween H20: Twenty Years Later saw Laurie seemingly vanquish Michael, only for Halloween: Resurrection to reveal a mistaken identity twist. The upcoming TV series might similarly explore ways to revive Michael, despite Curtis affirming her exit from the franchise.

Should Halloween expand into a connected cinematic universe with the TV series, a reboot focusing on a younger Michael Myers seems likely. This approach would offer new narrative possibilities in a contemporary context.

Inside the Magic wishes Charles Cyphers’ friends and family our deepest condolences during this time.