Is Namor Returning to the MCU? ‘Black Panther’ Star Breaks Silence Following Sexual Assault Accusations

A ‘Black Panther’ star has broken his silence after a one-year hiatus following sexual assault accusations. Here’s what the Latino actor had to say.

Following his participation in the Netflix original series Narcos: Mexico (2018) and Blue Demon (2016), Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta had a massive Hollywood breakthrough, taking on the role of Namor, the antagonist of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022).

Unfortunately, the actor’s success was short-lived, as his career was put on an abrupt hiatus months after the premiere of the Black Panther sequel due to severe accusations of alleged sexual assault.

In 2023, Mexican musician María Elena Ríos accused Tenoch Huerta of stealthing and sexual assault via social media. The actor denied the allegations, stating they were “fake,” “irresponsible,” and “completely unsubstantiated.”

Despite publicly accusing the actor, Ríos never filed a formal lawsuit against Huerta or took any legal action against the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star.

Regardless, these accusations immediately impacted Tenoch Huerta’s career. Netflix parted ways with the actor following the news and dropped Huerta’s upcoming film Fiesta en la Madriguera.

After over a year of hiatus, Tenoch Huerta has come forward to address his current situation, nearly breaking into tears during the interview.

“On a personal level, it’s something that really affects you. If I’m being honest, being here with you now after over a year of not giving any interviews and so, it indeed feels like something inside you breaks. There’s fear, there’s insecurity, and plenty of things that end up hurting you and everyone around you.”

The MCU actor commented he’s lost several job opportunities following the accusations and has even lost friends. “My family has been severely affected by this,” Tenoch added, commenting that he has always tried to use his position to support people in need and talk about relevant topics.

Tenoch Huerta mentioned that his legal teams in Mexico and the United States advised him to wait for an actual legal accusation or a lawsuit but commented that the musician took no legal action.

Despite Ríos not pursuing legal actions, Tenoch Huerta decided to protect himself from the “false” accusations, particularly after receiving threatening messages from the Mexican musician that pushed the MCU star to seek professional help in dealing with depressive episodes and anxiety.

“Fortunately, my family and my real friends have stuck around and helped me out massively. This has kept me strong and firm.” Huerta added.

When discussing his relationship with The Walt Disney Company and Marvel Studios, Huerta mentioned that he hopes to keep a stable connection with the companies and eventually reprise his role if asked.

“My career was affected, but it’s still moving forward. I don’t know what will happen; that’s not up to me anymore, but I hope everything keeps moving forward,” the Marvel actor commented.

You can see the interview below or click here to watch it.

Do you think Tenoch Huerta will reprise his role as Namor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe following these severe accusations? Don’t forget to share your opinion with Inside the Magic and our readers in the comments below!