Taxes Increasing for Multiple Disney Locations in 2025, Thousands of Vacations Potentially Affected

The price of a Disney vacation is reportedly set to increase in 2025 for international guests.

Following the news earlier this year that the Disneyland Paris Resort would be raising its taxes on visitors, travelers visiting in 2025 will now reportedly face increased hotel costs as well.

The Disneyland Paris Resort unveiled increased taxes ahead of the 2024 Olympics, which officially began on July 26, 2024. Guests saw the taxes of several resort hotels increase, including Hotel Santa Fe, which increased to €3.25 from €1.13, Sequoia Lodge, which increased to €5.20 from €1.88, and New York Marvel Hotel and Newport Bay Club Hotels, both of which received a bump to €8.13 from the usual €2.88.

However, according to new reports, hotel tax rates will change once again for guests visiting the Disneyland Paris Resort in 2025.

The Disneyland Paris Resort officially opened its gates on April 12, 1992, and despite initially only featuring one theme park, it has become a go-to destination for both native Europeans and international travelers alike.

Over the last several decades, the resort has undergone significant changes, with multiple new rides, attractions, and expansions opening up. The resort’s largest expansion came in 2002 when Walt Disney Studios, the resort’s second park, opened to guests.

While Disneyland Paris’ original theme park, simply titled Disneyland Park, featured a wide range of classic Disney dark rides like Pirates of the Caribbean and Peter Pan’s Flight, Walt Disney Studios offered guests more thrills and chills.

Today, Walt Disney Studios features the most unique and eclectic assortment of attractions at any Disney theme park, with recent additions like Avengers Campus beefing up the park’s offerings substantially.

The resort also features a robust assortment of hotels for guests to stay at during their trip, though tourists may want to check out the latest update on prices, as the cost of a vacation in 2025 will slightly increase.

Taxes Rising for Disneyland Paris Resort

The tourist tax for hotels will rise in 2025, affecting several hotels at Disneyland Paris. Five-star hotels such as Disneyland Hotel will rise to €11.05 from €10.73, a minor increase. Four-star hotels like Disney’s Hotel New York—The Art of Marvel and Newport Bay Club will rise to €8.45 from €8.13.

Three-star hotels will see a similar increase, with Sequoia Lodge and Disney Hotel Cheyenne rising to €5.33 from €5.20. Two-star hotels like Hotel Santa Fe will remain at the current rate of 3.25€.

This update is reflected on various European travel websites and was recently reported by the popular Disneyland Paris news source Pixidust.be.

The new tax rates will go into effect beginning January 1, 2025.

Disneyland Paris is also notifying guests who already have a reservation for next year of this incoming tax hike.

The increase falls in line with other changes throughout France, as several of Paris’ most popular tourist attractions receive a bump in their prices.

Starting January 15, the entrance fee to the Louvre will increase to roughly $24 (€22). According to the museum, that’s its first price increase in 8 years.

These changes also come as the entire Disneyland Paris Resort undergoes significant changes that have altered the shape of the resort permanently.

Over the last year, multiple locations have closed, either temporarily or permanently, as Disneyland Paris attempts to reinvigorate the two theme parks and Disney Village, the resort’s shopping and dining destination. Disney plans to relaunch Walt Disney Studios Park as a new destination titled “Disney Adventure World,” a name that has already been met with a great deal of controversy.

This rebrand will take place once Paris’ World of Frozen Land opens sometime in 2025.

Have you ever visited Disneyland Paris? What’s your favorite Disney location?