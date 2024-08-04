Family Claims Popular Water Park Discriminated Against Sick Child

Much of the country is currently experiencing a major heatwave, and some wild weather is throwing a wrench into the works. Over in Florida, theme parks like Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Studios Orlando, and Busch Gardens Tampa are closely monitoring Tropical Storm Debby.

There are even tornado warnings hitting the Orlando area. On the West Coast, Southern California is dealing with triple-digit temperatures, and Northern California is dealing with a massive wildfire.

As the heat continues to bear down on families across the country, many are trying to find ways to deal with the heat. And what better way to do that than by heading to a water park? Water parks allow guests to cool off but in a really fun way. There are exciting water slides, wave pools, lazy rivers, and more. And they are also full of fun merchandise, fun food, and even air conditioning. What more could you want?!

Unfortunately, one family’s day of fun in the sun at a water park turned into one of disappointment when they said the park discriminated against their sick child.

Related: Gunmen Storm Popular Water Park, Multiple Injuries Reported

According to local Utah news station KSLTV, the Cox family decided to enjoy their day at Splash Summit Water Park, located in Provo, Utah. They packed up their car, including bringing food for their 15-year-old daughter, Kolbie.

However, when they got to the park, they were told that they could not bring in their food, as it violated park rules. They told the employee that Kolbie is a Type-1 diabetic and also suffers from Celiac Disease, but they were still told the food couldn’t come in.

The family also claims that they had brought food into the park before.

“The management team came out and they let me know that their policy was in line with the (Americans with Disabilities Act) and she was allowed a small bag of food into the park,” Janae Cox said. When Janae Cox got home, she called the local ADA office, which said that the bag policy isn’t an ADA standard, but the laws aren’t clear-cut.

In a statement released to KSLTV, Splash Summit said that their food rules are ADA-compliant. They also said that the family could have exited and re-entered the park as many times as they wanted during the day.

“Splash Summit Waterpark has always been a facility that cares for, employs, and accommodates those with disabilities. We have always allowed medical devices into the park and have never denied someone that right. We are ADA-compliant and follow industry standards similar to Six Flags and other similar-sized organizations.

Related: Disabled Guests Battling ‘Exclusion,’ ‘Elimination’ From Disney World Parks, 20,000 Respond

Splash Summit has rules regarding what can and cannot be brought into its park. Here is what the site says about food and beverages.

No food, gum, drink or alcohol is allowed in the park except for water bottles. Guests who suffer from sensitivities or life-threatening allergies may bring food into the park if they do not feel comfortable with the menu options available. In this case, the food must be limited to the individual with the allergy and may contain: one sealable sandwich bag (7×8 inches) and one snack to accommodate their visit (such as a piece of fruit, or a fruit bar, or a snack that fits in a sandwich bag). One small cooler may be brought into the park to carry these items. Please see Security or the Front Office at screening to receive a medical sticker.

Related: Severely Disabled Guest Reveals Shocking DAS Denial

Of course, Splash Summit is not the only theme park being accused of discriminating against guests with disabilities.

Disney recently enacted big changes to its Disability Access Service at both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort. Only guests with cognitive disabilities like autism are now allowed to use the program. That has left thousands of guests with medical disabilities out in the cold. Even guests with severe problems like epilepsy are told to either sit by themselves or buy the Lightning Lane MultiPass.

Disney has defended its decision, citing a huge uptick in abuse of the system. However, guests have fought back, saying that Disney should have just copied Universal’s method, which utilizes a third-party company.

Do you think guests with certain medical conditions should be able to freely bring food into theme parks? Let us know in the comments!