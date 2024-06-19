Disney Moves Full Steam Ahead With Controversial Severe Restrictions on Disabled Guests

Disney has moved forward with new restrictions limiting thousands of disabled Disney theme park guests. The new policies are already causing chaos and hell for those in Orlando. Now, California is next on the list.

Disney Guests In Trouble? Disneyland New Disability Access Service Policies Now in Full Effect

Disney has announced significant changes to the Disability Access Service (DAS) for Disneyland and Disney World. Beginning now at Disneyland and May 20, 2024, at Disney World, guests must follow updated procedures to set up their DAS.

Guests can still use video chat to determine eligibility for DAS between 2 to 30 days before their visit. Additionally, DAS setup will now be conducted at the Accessibility Services window outside the park rather than inside.

The DAS will be valid for the length of the ticket or up to 120 days, with a party size limit of four members, including the DAS guest. Guests can continue to use the Disneyland app to make ride selections.

DAS is designed for guests with autism or related developmental disabilities, allowing them to schedule return times for attractions rather than waiting in standard lines. The DAS pass can be used for Lightning Lane entrances, ride exits, or alternate lines.

There are two ways to set up DAS: advance video chat and in-park registration. The advance video chat is available from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. PST, allowing guests to register 30 days before their visit and select up to two DAS Advance ride selections per day. Until June 17, 2024, guests can register inside the park at Guest Relations. After this date, registration will be moved to the Accessibility Services window outside the park.

DAS is intended for guests with “invisible” disabilities that make it difficult or impossible to wait in a standard queue. Guests with mobility issues who use wheelchairs or scooters generally do not need DAS but can benefit from other accessibility options Disneyland offers. Guests do not need to provide proof of their disability at Disneyland.

Communicating specific needs and challenges to cast members for appropriate accommodations is essential. To plan for DAS, ensure all party members’ tickets are linked to your account in the Disneyland app. During the video chat, choose up to two experiences per day using DAS planning.

Schedule return times and manage DAS selections through the Disneyland app. For more detailed information on Disneyland’s DAS, visit the Disability Access Service page. Disney’s commitment to accommodating guests with disabilities continues with these updates, ensuring a more streamlined and accessible experience for all visitors.

The new changes to the Disability Access Service (DAS) mean a more streamlined and accessible experience for guests with disabilities visiting Disneyland. Guests can use a video chat service 2 to 30 days before their visit to determine eligibility for DAS, allowing for better trip planning.

Starting June 18, 2024, DAS registration will move from inside the park to the Accessibility Services window outside the park, making the process more efficient.

DAS will now be valid for the length of the ticket or up to 120 days. The party size is limited to four members, including the DAS guest. Guests can continue to use the Disneyland app to make ride selections, simplifying the process. Through the advanced video chat, guests can pre-select up to two experiences daily, enhancing their visit by reducing wait times.

DAS remains focused on guests with “invisible” disabilities such as autism, allowing them to schedule return times instead of waiting in standard lines. This ensures a more comfortable and manageable experience within the park. Overall, these changes are designed to improve the experience for guests with disabilities, providing more convenience, flexibility, and support during their visit to Disneyland.

What are your thoughts on these updated DAS changes at Disneyland? Do you agree or disagree?