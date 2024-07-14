Home » Featured

Gunmen Storm Popular Water Park, Multiple Injuries Reported

in Featured, Theme Parks, Travel

Posted on by Krysten Swensen
Three men sit at the top of a water slide at El Vergel Water park in Tijuana Mexico

Credit: El Vergel Water Park

Many people are currently enjoying summer vacation and heading out to enjoy activities like swimming, boating, visiting theme parks, or just spending time with friends and family. This summer has been incredibly hot, and much of North America has been under an extreme heat warning. So, a lot of people are trying to find activities that will get them away from the television and keep them cool.

And what better place to stay cool and have a great time than a water park?

blizzard beach
Credit: D23

Related: 11-Year-Old Dies After ‘Medical Incident’ at Water Park

In Tijuana, Mexico, locals love to visit the Parque Aquatico El Vergel. The water park is also popular with Southern California residents since it is located just over the Mexican border. The water park boasts a dozen attractions, and adults can enjoy the thrill rides as much as the kids enjoy their own swimming areas.

Sadly, a fun time in the sun turned into a day of fear for many when gunmen stormed El Vergel and began shooting.

A colorful water playground at El Vergel Water Park Tijuana features slides, climbing structures, and water splash elements in a large pool. Children play in the water, with palm trees scattered around. In the background, there are more water slides and pool areas under a clear blue sky.
Credit: El Vergel Water Park

The shooting happened on the evening of July 10. According to reports, two gunmen entered the park and began firing automatic weapons at guests in the wave pool. The Baja attorney general’s office said that five people were injured, including two children. Thankfully, none of the injuries were life-threatening.

Per El Pais, a local Mexican news outlet:

According to local media, the five injured were not reported with serious injuries, but were transferred to a Red Cross hospital in Tijuana for medical attention. One of the injured was shot in the shoulder, another in the left buttock, and the third woman had a bullet graze her leg, while the minors were reported with wounds in the arm and femur, according to an initial report from the Attorney General ‘s Office of the State of Baja California (FGE).

Three people are mid-air after launching off slides at El Vergel Water Park in Tijuana, Mexico. The tall structure has multiple slides with a "BAJA 26" sign at the top. Palm trees and colorful flags are in the background, with a large Slip N Fly sign in the foreground.
Credit: El Vergel Water Park

Related: “Frightening Incident” Takes Place at Water Park, Multiple Guests Harmed After Structure Falls From Sky

Despite the fact that Tijuana continues to be a top vacation destination in the country, violence in the area has been increasing, and more people are being killed every day.

Local news outlets have reported violence between Tijuana and Ensenada has skyrocketed in recent months, putting locals in a very dangerous situation. In just five months — between January and May of this year — the state of Baja is now the second-highest area in the country when it comes to “intentional homicides.” There were more than one thousand murders in that time frame.

Aerial view of El Vergel Water Park Tijuana, showcasing a large pool filled with people enjoying the water on blue inner tubes. The edges of the pool are surrounded by thatched umbrellas and palm trees, with water slides and additional pool areas visible in the background.
Credit: El Vergel Water Park

Just a few days before the attack at El Vergel, Minerva Pérez Castro, president of the National Chamber of Fishing and Aquaculture Industries in Baja, was killed in an armed attack.

Shortly after the shooting, El Vergel released a statement on its Facebook page, saying, “Today’s events leave us sad and outraged with the insecurity experienced throughout Tijuana. We extend our most sincere apologies to all the people who were affected.”

We wish a speedy recovery to those injured in the El Vergel Water Park shooting. 

in Featured, Theme Parks, Travel

Krysten Swensen

A born and bred New England girl living the Disney life in Southern California. I love to read, to watch The Golden Girls, and love everything to do with Disney and Universal. I also love to share daily doses of Disney on my Disney Instagram @BrazzleDazzleDisney!

Comments Off on Gunmen Storm Popular Water Park, Multiple Injuries Reported