“Frightening Incident” Takes Place at Water Park, Multiple Guests Harmed After Structure Falls From Sky

A water park incident has taken place in recent days, leaving multiple Guests injured.

Water theme parks are some of the most exciting destinations for Guests to visit. With a variety of different types spread across the United States, water parks allow family-friendly fun amid wave pools, slides, lazy rivers, and rapids.

Unfortunately, for some Guests visiting the DreamWorks Water Park in East Rutherford, New Jersey, this past Sunday, February 19, 2023, their visit to the 8.5 acre theme park ended in injury after a decorative helicopter structure fell from the sky and into the pool area. This park is home to franchises like Shrek and SpongeBob SquarePants.

Water park incident reported in New Jersey

According to reports (via Deadline), the incident occurred in the afternoon of February 19 when a decorative helicopter suspended on the ceiling of the building came crashing down into the pool area occupied by Guests.

Due to the collapse, “at least” four Guests were injured, with one taken to hospital and the others treated by medical professionals at the scene. They were all reported as minor, non-life threatening injuries.

Operators of the American Dream Mall, where the DreamWorks Water Park is situated, said in a statement they were launching a “thorough investigation into [the] incident to ensure the park meets all safety regulations as required.”

NBC New York shared clips from the scene which you can watch below:

In a tweet posted February 20, the American Dream Mall said that the DreamWorks Water Park would be closed Monday, February 20, through Wednesday, February 22. The company said all Guests who had pre-purchased tickets would need to check their email for more information.

DreamWorks Water Park

DreamWorks Water Park opened in October 2020 adjacent to New Jersey’s Nickelodeon Universe American Dream Park. The 8.5 acre indoor water park is the largest of its kind in the United States and features theming from some of DreamWorks’s most beloved franchises like Madagascar, Kung Fu Panda, and, arguably, the most popular, Shrek.

Inside the Magic will continue to update this developing story.