11-Year-Old Dies After ‘Medical Incident’ at Water Park

A memorial image with a photo of a young boy wearing a light blue shirt and tie, framed by decorative leaves on both sides. Text above the photo reads "Rest in Peace," and the name "Titus Wininger, 11 year old dies at Wild River Water Park in Irvine California," is written below in cursive.

Credit: GoFundMe

An 11-year-old boy who had a “medical emergency” while at the Wild Rivers Water Park in Irvine, California, has died from a rare heart condition. According to news reports, 11-year-old Titus Wininger was at the water park with his youth group when he was found unresponsive.

Image of a water park featuring a tall, spiraling water slide structure with orange and yellow tubes. Surrounding the slides are palm trees and landscaped greenery. In the background, additional colorful water attractions are visible. The sky is clear and blue.
Credit: Wild Rivers Water Park

The Orange County Fire Authority responded to the emergency and transported Wininger to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The Irvine Police Department announced that his death was “not water related.

After the Irvine Police Department announced his death, Wild Rivers Water Park posted on its Instagram account:

We are deeply saddened to share that an incident occurred today at Wild Rivers. Despite the swift response from our team and emergency services, he sadly passed away later at the hospital. Our hearts go out to the boy’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. We ask that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers.

After the death, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department announced that Wininger had anomalous insertion of coronary arteries. According to the Orange County Register, the disease:

happens when an artery is not properly formed before childbirth. The artery can be in the wrong place or come from the wrong place. That disrupts the normal way blood flows through the heart and can prevent oxygen-rich blood from getting to the heart muscle. The result can be chest pain, shortness of breath or death. It affects 1% of the population, often with no consequences.

The family has since started a GoFundMe to help pay for the funeral expenses and learn more about the disease. The GoFundMe page reads: 

Titus was with his youth group at a water park when he became unresponsive. While the family is still waiting for more information or to understand why, we would like to meet them with love, support and a monetary donation that they may need during this time of sorrow.

A large, crowded wave pool with many people enjoying the water. There are waterslides in the background, palm trees, and shaded seating areas with umbrellas. The sky is clear and mountains are visible in the distance.
Credit: Wild Rivers Water Park

After the medical incident, it was reported that Titus Wininger was 12, but his loved ones have since corrected that.

The Wild Rivers Water Park is located in Irvine, a few miles away from Disneyland. The Southern California water park has been open at its current location since 2022 but was located at a separate location from 1986 to 2011 before moving.

