11-Year-Old Dies After ‘Medical Incident’ at Water Park

An 11-year-old boy who had a “medical emergency” while at the Wild Rivers Water Park in Irvine, California, has died from a rare heart condition. According to news reports, 11-year-old Titus Wininger was at the water park with his youth group when he was found unresponsive.

The Orange County Fire Authority responded to the emergency and transported Wininger to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The Irvine Police Department announced that his death was “not water related.

After the Irvine Police Department announced his death, Wild Rivers Water Park posted on its Instagram account:

We are deeply saddened to share that an incident occurred today at Wild Rivers. Despite the swift response from our team and emergency services, he sadly passed away later at the hospital. Our hearts go out to the boy’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. We ask that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers.

Little boy who died at waterpark in Irvine last week apparently had a rare heart defect.

11-year-old Titus Wininger of Escondido died June 22nd during an outing with a youth group.

After the death, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department announced that Wininger had anomalous insertion of coronary arteries. According to the Orange County Register, the disease:

happens when an artery is not properly formed before childbirth. The artery can be in the wrong place or come from the wrong place. That disrupts the normal way blood flows through the heart and can prevent oxygen-rich blood from getting to the heart muscle. The result can be chest pain, shortness of breath or death. It affects 1% of the population, often with no consequences.

The family has since started a GoFundMe to help pay for the funeral expenses and learn more about the disease. The GoFundMe page reads:

Titus was with his youth group at a water park when he became unresponsive. While the family is still waiting for more information or to understand why, we would like to meet them with love, support and a monetary donation that they may need during this time of sorrow.

After the medical incident, it was reported that Titus Wininger was 12, but his loved ones have since corrected that.

The Wild Rivers Water Park is located in Irvine, a few miles away from Disneyland. The Southern California water park has been open at its current location since 2022 but was located at a separate location from 1986 to 2011 before moving.

What precautions do you take with your children at water parks?