Disney Shuts Doors on Space Mountain, Tears Coaster Apart

Another Space Mountain roller coaster has closed indefinitely.

The announcement comes just days after Tokyo Disney Resort permanently closed its version of Space Mountain. On July 31, riders took their last journey into the galaxy as crews prepared to demolish the historic roller coaster. Its replacement, rumored to be “Space Mountain Earthrise,” opens in 2027.

In the days leading up to the attraction’s final voyage, Tokyo Disneyland guests celebrated with limited-time “Celebrating Space Mountain: The Final Ignition” merchandise. On its final day, only guests who won a virtual lottery could ride the roller coaster.

As of August 5, 2024, Disneyland Park has also closed its version of Space Mountain. Luckily, Southern California Disney Parks fans won’t have to wait until 2027 to ride again.

According to the Disneyland Resort website, Space Mountain is “expected to” reopen sometime in September. The Disney Park hasn’t announced an exact reopening date.

Related: Splash Mountain Fans are Giddy With Excitement as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Fails

Disneyland Park occasionally spices up its intergalactic rollercoaster with a Star Wars: Hyperspace Mountain overlay, emulating the permanent versions at Disneyland Paris and Hong Kong Disneyland. However, Walt Disney Imagineering hasn’t announced plans to bring back Hyperspace Mountain this year.

Disneyland Resort is the only United States Disney Park to implement this Star Wars retheme. Walt Disney World Resort hasn’t brought Hyperspace Mountain to Magic Kingdom Park.

However, Walt Disney World Resort guests can exclusively experience Halloween and Christmas versions of the Tomorrowland roller coaster at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party and Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. The attraction’s soundtrack and lighting vary for each holiday event.

Related: Report: Haunted Mansion Secretly Being Changed To Avoid Offending Disney Park Guests

Space Mountain at Disneyland Park will reopen in September 2024. Beyond typical maintenance, the ride may not undergo any significant changes.

Follow Inside the Magic for updates on this and other refurbishments at Disneyland Park, Downtown Disney, and Disney California Adventure Park.

What Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort ride is most in need of refurbishment? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.