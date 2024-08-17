Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks » Walt Disney World

Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis in suits, one with a red tie and the other a blue tie, stand together smiling with fireworks and a castle in the background. On the right, Mickey Mouse from Disney poses with his hands on his cheeks.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has declared “freedom” for all of the state’s theme parks, including Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Studios Florida.

A man in a suit, with a red tie, is waving while standing in front of a tall, ornate castle reminiscent of a fantasy theme park. The sky is clear with light clouds. The background includes various buildings and attractions.
Governor Ron Desantis Says “Freedom” and “Common-Sense Leadership” To Thank for Florida Tourism Rise

Walt Disney World Resort recently made a slew of major announcements that will soon transform all of their theme parks, especially their iconic Magic Kingdom park, envisioned by Mr. Disney himself.

Recent announcements of significant changes at Disney’s Magic Kingdom Park have sparked concerns that the park is moving away from its traditional American themes. Central to the debate is the planned redevelopment of Frontierland, a park section known for its homage to American frontier history.

The upcoming transformation will replace the Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer Island with a new area themed around Disney’s Cars franchise. This shift aims to introduce attractions inspired by the popular animated series, leading some to worry that the park is diminishing its historical and cultural elements in favor of more contemporary themes.

Disney’s plans to revamp Frontierland have elicited mixed reactions from fans, who argue that the changes undermine the park’s historical significance.

Frontierland, renowned for its authentic depiction of the American frontier and Western charm, has long been a symbol of Disney’s tribute to American history and exploration. Some see the transition to a new area themed around the “Cars” franchise as a move away from the park’s traditional celebration of American heritage.

Critics suggest that replacing a cherished historical section with a commercial-themed attraction may diminish the patriotic and cultural elements integral to the park’s identity.

A person in a suit holding a microphone stands next to a person dressed as Mickey Mouse, who is waving. In the background, there is a large American flag. To the left, there is a large pile of money, reminiscent of Ron DeSantis's campaign events.
As millions of fans deal with the heavy blow that Disney is attempting to remove any forms of “Americana” from its theme parks in Orlando, Ron DeSantis embraces America and freedom in his latest speech. Florida tourism has ramped up, giving the state an ecumenical boost in its fourth-quarter report.

On Thursday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis highlighted the state’s commitment to “freedom” and “common-sense leadership” while celebrating record tourism numbers for the second quarter of 2024.

“Florida is firmly establishing itself as the premier destination for tourists,” DeSantis said in a statement. “The remarkable figures we are seeing reflect our dedication to public safety, individual liberties, and pragmatic governance, which collectively enhance Florida’s appeal as a travel destination.”

According to data from VISIT FLORIDA, Florida welcomed 34.2 million visitors in the second quarter of 2024, marking a 1.7% increase from the previous year. Orlando International Airport, the primary gateway to major attractions like Disney World and Universal Studios, was the state’s busiest airport during this period.

A man in a suit and tie is smiling broadly in front of a colorful night scene featuring a lit-up castle and fireworks in the sky. The castle has intricate lighting and projections, creating a celebratory atmosphere.
The state also experienced a rise in international travelers. “Florida remains a top choice for both domestic and global tourists,” said Dana Young, president and CEO of VISIT FLORIDA. “This success reflects the Governor’s freedom-oriented policies, our strategic marketing initiatives, and the inherent allure of Florida. We will continue to build on our strengths to ensure that Florida stays at the forefront of global travel destinations.”

Additionally, hotel demand saw a 1% increase compared to the same quarter in 2023. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis recently emphasized the state’s commitment to “freedom” and “common-sense leadership” amid the announcement of record tourism figures. DeSantis lauded Florida as a top tourist destination, attributing its success to policies prioritizing public safety and personal freedoms.

He positioned these principles as central to Florida’s appeal, underscoring a broader narrative of defending traditional values and American ideals. In contrast, Disney’s latest theme park expansion plans have sparked debate over their impact on American heritage. Critics view this move as potentially undermining the patriotic and historical elements that have long been a part of Disney’s identity.

“DiSnEy wOrLd iSn’t wAlT’S ViSiOn” Here he is in 1966, with Magic Kingdom’s Rivers of America & Tom Sawyer Island in plain view.

@Mickey_Central on X

As Governor DeSantis continues to praise freedom, a political shift could be seen in favor of Donald Trump versus Kamala Harris, as guests will see this turn for Disney as something negative, sparking interest in folks wanting more freedom instead of the development of new lands.

Still, with the election getting closer and President Joe Biden bowing out of the Democratic Party in terms of running again, anything can happen.

Emmanuel Detres

