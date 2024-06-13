Disney World Kills Final Legal Battle Against Ron DeSantis, Officially Ending 24-Month Warfare

Walt Disney World Resort has officially ended its legal feud with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as the final lawsuit still up and running has been dropped by the House of Mouse, ending 24 months of battles, fiascos, drama, and more.

Disney World and Ron DeSantis No Longer in Legal Battles as Final Lawsuit Dropped

Disney has requested a federal appellate court to dismiss its lawsuit against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. This move came on Thursday, following the approval of a development agreement by DeSantis’ appointees on how Walt Disney World will be developed over the next two decades, effectively resolving the remaining conflict between the two parties.

The request was anticipated, as the federal lawsuit’s progression hinged on reaching a development agreement between Disney and the DeSantis-appointed board of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, per a settlement reached in March.

The development deal was approved on Wednesday night by the DeSantis appointees. Disney faced a deadline next week to file a brief with the court if it intended to proceed with the lawsuit against DeSantis and his appointees. Under the 15-year agreement, Disney has committed to investing $17 billion into Disney World over the next two decades, while the district will undertake infrastructure improvements on the resort’s property.

The district, which provides services such as firefighting, planning, and mosquito control, was controlled by Disney supporters before the DeSantis takeover last year.

“This new development agreement paves the way for us to invest billions of dollars in Walt Disney World Resort, supporting the growth of this global destination, fueling the Florida economy, and allowing us to deliver even more memorable and extraordinary experiences for our guests,” stated Jeff Vahle, president of Walt Disney World Resort.

The deal permits Disney to construct a fifth central theme park at Disney World and two additional minor parks, such as water parks.

It also increases hotel rooms from nearly 40,000 to over 53,000 and expands retail and restaurant space by more than 20%. Disney will maintain control over building heights to preserve an immersive environment.

In exchange, Disney will donate up to 100 acres of its 24,000-acre property for district-controlled infrastructure projects. Governor DeSantis released the new Florida budget, adding The Walt Disney Company’s $17 billion promised, further solidifying the Disney DeSantis partnership with the Walt Disney parks, The Walt Disney Company, and the Disney World district.

Additionally, at least half of Disney’s construction projects must be awarded to Florida-based companies, and the company must invest at least $10 million in affordable housing for Central Florida. A spokesman for DeSantis expressed the governor’s satisfaction with the agreement. “This agreement is a big win for Central Florida and will lead to numerous jobs and improved guest experiences,” said Bryan Griffin, communications director for the governor’s office.

The agreement followed a detente in March, where both sides agreed to cease litigation in state court and work towards negotiating a new development agreement and comprehensive plan by next year.

This settlement ended nearly two years of litigation triggered by DeSantis’ takeover of the district after Disney opposed a 2022 law banning classroom lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity in early grades. The law, championed by DeSantis, became a focal point in his speeches during his 2024 GOP presidential nomination run, which he suspended earlier this year.

Due to Disney’s opposition to the controversial law, DeSantis took control of the governing district through legislation passed by the Republican-controlled Florida Legislature and appointed a new board of supervisors. Disney sued DeSantis and his appointees, claiming that the company’s free speech rights were violated. A federal judge dismissed that lawsuit in January, but Disney appealed.

Before the district’s change in control last year, the Disney-supported board signed agreements with the company, transferring control over design and construction at Disney World to Disney.

The new DeSantis appointees claimed these last-minute deals undermined their powers and sued Disney in state court in Orlando to void the contracts. Disney counterclaimed, seeking to have the agreements declared valid and enforceable. These state court lawsuits were dismissed as part of the March settlement.

With every single lawsuit now dropped, the recently developed union between Ron DeSantis and Disney World can start fresh. The new $17 billion will be spent on improving and expanding Walt Disney World Resort to attract more guests and bring more dollars to the Central Florida economy.

Who knows what else this new unification will get to the state, but after all these legal feuds and battles, no matter what you see, one thing is sure in stone – the DeSantis Disney legal and political war is officially over once and for all.