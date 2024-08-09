Peter Pan Attraction Officially Shut Down After Decades of Joy

Known for flying across the London skies on a starry night, playing with the Lost Boys, and clashing swords with the villainous Captain Hook, Peter Pan has been a childhood icon for generations of parents and children who dream of flying off to Neverland. However, childhood fantasies might be coming to an end for the Boy Who Wouldn’t Grow Up.

Based on the book and stage play by J.M. Barrie, Peter Pan has inspired a wealth of other adaptations, from silent films to anime to video games, but Disney’s version starring Bobby Driscoll in the title role has often been considered the definitive version. The studio’s trademarked magic has only further solidified the character’s immortality.

A personal favorite of Walt Disney himself, the 1953 animated version of Peter Pan is perhaps the one most recognized by fans around the world. However, Disney Parks aren’t the only place fans can fly with Peter, Wendy, and the rest of the Darling children.

Closing the Book on Peter Pan

Disney’s variant is easily one of the company’s most recognizable characters. Along with the iconic animated film, the adaptation has also inspired multiple theme park attractions like Peter Pan’s Flight at Disneyland and Disney World and the highly immersive Peter Pan’s Adventure at Tokyo Disneyland. However, Disney isn’t the only place fans can find pixie dust.

Although it was a classic of literature and the modern stage before Disney got involved, Walt Disney’s passion for the story of fairies, mermaids, pirates, and the second star to the right has kept Peter Pan a household name. However, a recent report from the BBC shared that a piece of Pan’s past has officially closed its doors.

Losing Neverland

Peter Pan might have called Disneyland and Walt Disney World his home for a few decades, but his origins go as far back as 1870. While staying at Moat Brae House in Dumfries, J.M. Barrie constructed a fairytale that soon became an absolutely magical sensation long before Walt Disney ever put ink to animation cell.

Due to a lack of visitation, the “Peter Pan House” is set to close its doors on August 23, 2024. The BBC reports the following statement after the initial announcement:

“A national centre for children’s literature in Dumfries is to close its doors. The site at Moat Brae opened in 2019 in the building, which helped inspire author JM Barrie to write ‘Peter Pan.’ A statement confirmed that “with great regret” it would shut to the public on 23 August. The Peter Pan Moat Brae Trust (PPMBT) said it had been losing money for an “extended period” which meant the centre had to close.”

The house contains a wealth of books, history, and symbols of childhood innocence, and its closure truly marks the end of a magical time. Fans and local Peter Pan aficionados wishing to support can still visit the site until August 23 before the house shuts its doors to the public.

Truly a heartbreaking announcement for fans of the original story, the Moat Brae site is a landmark for literature that helped one author bring to life a world that has grown far beyond the limits of what the great J.M. Barrie could have ever imagined.

