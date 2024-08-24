One of 2024’s Most Divisive R-Rated Films Is Coming to Disney+

A hard-R film is coming to Disney+ soon.

Disney+ is home to an incredible amount of content, ranging from classic Pixar films like the original Toy Story, Ratatouille (2007), and Inside Out (2015) to the latest entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) and The Marvels (2023).

However, longtime users may have noticed that Disney+ features a variety of adult-oriented content as well, with one of 2024’s most interesting and divisive films debuting on Disney’s streaming platform soon.

Kinds of Kindness Coming to Disney+ and Hulu

Fans who have yet to check out Kinds of Kindness are in luck, as the film is set to hit Disney+ and Hulu streaming platforms at the end of the summer.

Kinds of Kindness is the latest creation from renowned director Yorgos Lanthimos, a provocative filmmaker who is notorious for pushing the envelope when it comes to discussions about violence, sexuality, and gender.

Lanthimos’ 2023 release Poor Things captivated audiences despite coming at the tail end of the year. The film was loved by critics, who praised the numerous great performances in Poor Things, specifically Emma Stone.

The actress would later go on to receive an Academy Award for her work in the Frankenstein-inspired story that saw Stone morph, evolve and adapt in a world dominated by men.

While Kinds of Kindness is a wholly new and original story to that of Poor Things, the film still seeks to examine the human condition, this time through three distinct vignettes. A departure from Lanthimos’ other films, Kinds of Kindness tells three separate stories in a bold anthology approach rarely seen on the big screen.

This means that the film’s stars, which include Jesse Plemmons, Willem Dafoe, Magaret Qualley, Hong Chau, Mamoudou Athie, and longtime Lanthimos collaborator Emma Stone, all play multiple characters in three chilling and darkly comical sprawling stories.

The film will begin streaming on Hulu in the US and on international Disney+ accounts beginning August 30, 2024.

‘KINDS OF KINDNESS’ begins streaming on Hulu in the US and Disney+ internationally starting from August 30.

Described as a bleak, hilarious, disturbing, and pitch-black dark adventure, Kinds of Kindness was not as universally loved as Poor Things and became quite a bit more controversial in the months since its release.

The film currently has a 71% rating on review aggregate site Rotton Tomatoes and a 1.9 average rating on Google.

Kinds of Kindness is far from the first R-rated film to hit Disney+, with the streaming platform completely transforming its selection of content over the last year. R-rated titles like Deadpool had already debuted on the service, but outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Disney+ had mostly remained a family-friendly experience.

This all changed over the last year with the combination of Disney+ and Hulu, with the two streaming services being offered in a new bundle. This bundle allows users to watch Disney’s entire catalog of classic shows and films, as well as Hulu’s selection of titles, all in one place.

Disney+ was no longer safe from horror classics like Alien (1979) or the violent buddy cop film Bad Boys for Life (2020), with the streaming service now offering a vast array of content suitable for ages 18+.

Other countries had already made the transition, with international Disney+ subscribers having access to Star. Star on Disney+ has a library based on other networks like FX, Freeform, MTM Enterprises, Touchstone Television, 20th Television, and Hollywood Pictures, which allows edgier, more adult shows and movies to be featured on the service.

Tom Green’s cult-classic Freddy Got Fingered made its debut on Disney+Canada last year, and the long-running series It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is also available on Disney+ Star.

