Frontierland Deemed Culturally Insensitive, Disney World To Fix Problematic Theme Park Land

Since Chairman of Disney Experiences Josh D’Amaro announced that two Cars (2006) attractions would come to Magic Kingdom Park’s Frontierland, Disney Parks fans have argued over the promised expansion.

Some fans hoped that the Cars area would live “Beyond Big Thunder Mountain” as part of an expansion that D’Amaro proposed at D23 Expo 2022. However, D’Amaro squashed that dream when he announced that Walt Disney Imagineers were also developing a Villains Land for that unused space.

Tensions rose when new construction permits revealed that Walt Disney Imagineering plans to bulldoze Tom Sawyer Island and fill in Rivers of America to make room for the Pixar-themed rides. Some Disney Parks fans felt the historic attractions shouldn’t be removed, while others said it was time for the unpopular rides to go, making way for something new.

Frontierland has already undergone numerous changes in recent years, pushing the Magic Kingdom Park land into the 21st Century.

The rethemed Splash Mountain, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, opened in June – removing traces of the racist Song of the South (1946) from the Disney park. Frontierland Shootin’ Arcade recently closed indefinitely, erasing simulated gunfire from the area. The Country Bear Jamboree recently reopened as the modernized Country Bear Musical Jamboree – without some of its outdated songs and jokes.

Some Disney Parks fans now argue that the closure of Tom Sawyer Island and the Liberty Square Riverboat is another change for Walt Disney World Resort to remove offensive elements from Magic Kingdom Park. X (formerly Twitter) user @TomorrowVenture amassed thousands of views on two essays about the transformation of Frontierland from a tribute to the American West to the American wilderness:

So I took all day to think about it and here’s where I’m at: Frontierland at the Magic Kingdom has historically drawn upon the rich history of the American West, but the reality is that this narrative is intertwined with colonialism and the displacement of Native American cultures, presenting a complex and often painful history. The decision by WDI to reimagine this area into a showcase of the American wilderness allows for a celebration of natural beauty devoid of the controversial historical subtexts. By focusing on the wilderness rather than the West, Disney is adopting a more neutral and universally welcoming theme that goes beyond the narrow focus of Wild West history. From the concept art, it appears that Disney was inspired by the original plans for Western River Expedition (the third photo), except with a Cars overlay that focuses on the beauty, wonder and conservation of the American wilderness. In the concept art we see a variety of American landscapes, from snowy peaks reminiscent of the Rocky Mountains to the arid scene that echo Monument Valley. As guests navigate through these diverse ecosystems, they will have the opportunity to gain a deeper appreciation for our country’s environmental richness and diversity. And by integrating the Cars franchise into this new Thunder Mesa-like attraction, Disney leverages the IP’s popularity to attract more visitors. For Disney, this approach ensures high levels of guest engagement, which will only infuse Frontierland with new guest energy and excitement. While the Rivers of America provided a gorgeous setting for Frontierland, the concept art promises snowy peaks with gorgeous waterfalls, complex terrains that utilize the elevation differences left over from the Rivers of America, and the opportunity to bring an original attraction to Magic Kingdom (which, if we’re being honest, is only shoehorning in the Cars franchise because of it’s ability to help the attraction succeed). Disney could have easily brought a carbon copy of Cars Land from DCA to Magic Kingdom and called it a day. They did it with TRON from Shanghai, and to this day I wonder if that was the best idea (regardless of how much I love the attraction being at Magic Kingdom). Most importantly, what we are getting from this is the opportunity to modernize Frontierland for the future while respecting a theme that Walt cared greatly about: environmental conservation. By showcasing the beauty of the American wilderness, Disney has the opportunity to help guests think about how important it is for us to protect this spaceship we live on called Earth. The American frontier is more than just the worst parts of our history. It’s all encompassing and generational. It’s something that we all share. And I think that Disney is making the right decision to use this theme transition to save the land for the future. I can’t wait to see how this project turns out. “The immediate need for education and practice in using our natural resources of soil, forest, water, wildlife and areas of inspirational beauty to the best advantage of all, for this generation and others to come, is again apparent to every observant citizen. My interest in these problems has been sharpened by our motion picture production of wildlife subjects and the relation of animal life to all the other conservation issues during the past few years.” — Walt Disney

The Disney Parks fan later added further context explaining that celebrating the expansion of American territory and the concept of Manifest Destiny translates to celebrating violent colonialism:

The development and deployment of steamboats on the rivers of the American West played a significant role in the exploitation of the region’s resources and contributed to the broader pattern of settler colonialism, including the genocide of Native American peoples. Here are several ways in which steamboats and river navigation facilitated these processes: Economic Exploitation and Resource Extraction 1. Transportation of Goods and People: Steamboats provided a reliable means of transporting goods, people, and resources across vast distances in the American West. This facilitated the movement of settlers, miners, and entrepreneurs into regions that were previously difficult to access. 2. Access to Natural Resources: The ability to navigate rivers allowed for the extraction and transportation of natural resources such as timber, minerals, and agricultural products. Steamboats enabled the rapid movement of these resources to markets in the East and abroad. 3. Expansion of Trade Networks: Rivers served as major trade routes, with steamboats linking remote areas to larger economic networks. This facilitated the development of industries such as fur trading, agriculture, and mining, which often exploited the land and resources of Native American territories. Military and Government Control 1. Military Campaigns: Steamboats were used by the U.S. military to transport troops and supplies during campaigns against Native American tribes. This enhanced the military’s ability to conduct operations in remote areas, often leading to violent confrontations and the forced removal of indigenous peoples from their lands. 2. Establishment of Forts and Settlements: The mobility provided by steamboats allowed for the rapid establishment of military forts and settlements along rivers. These forts served as bases for military operations and centers for the administration of newly acquired territories. 3. Enforcement of Treaties and Removal Policies: Steamboats facilitated the enforcement of treaties and policies that often resulted in the displacement of Native American tribes. For example, they were used to transport Native Americans during forced relocations, such as the Trail of Tears. Cultural and Environmental Impact 1. Disruption of Indigenous Ways of Life: The influx of settlers and the expansion of industries disrupted the traditional ways of life for many Native American tribes. The introduction of new technologies and economic systems often undermined indigenous economies and social structures. 2. Environmental Degradation: The exploitation of natural resources and the expansion of settlements led to significant environmental changes, including deforestation, soil depletion, and the destruction of wildlife habitats. These changes further marginalized Native American communities, who relied on the land for sustenance and cultural practices. 3. Cultural Genocide: The expansion facilitated by steamboats and river navigation contributed to cultural genocide by eroding indigenous cultures and languages. Forced assimilation policies, missionary activities, and the establishment of reservations sought to eradicate Native American identities and replace them with Euro-American norms.Genocide of Native Peoples 1. Direct Violence and Displacement: Steamboats enabled rapid military responses and sustained campaigns against Native American tribes, often resulting in massacres and forced removals. The displacement of tribes from their ancestral lands was a direct form of genocide, as it destroyed the physical and cultural foundations of indigenous communities. 2. Spread of Diseases: The movement of people and goods facilitated by steamboats also spread diseases such as smallpox, measles, and cholera to Native American populations, who had little immunity to these illnesses. The resulting epidemics devastated indigenous communities, contributing to a significant decline in population. 3. Economic Marginalization: The economic systems introduced by settlers marginalized Native American economies and contributed to their impoverishment. This economic disenfranchisement was part of a broader pattern of genocide, as it aimed to eliminate indigenous societies by destroying their economic foundations. In summary, the introduction of steamboats and the navigation of rivers in the American West were key components in the colonial exploitation of the region’s resources and the genocide of Native American peoples. These developments facilitated economic expansion, military conquest, and cultural assimilation, all of which had devastating effects on indigenous communities.

Some commenters argued that negative parts of history shouldn’t be removed from Disney parks.

“Dude I totally understand and am completely in agreeance with several points, but the fact is that if we are to celebrate our history we can’t start from 2024,” said @colonelcarnosir. “All history has dirt with it, it’s either we choose to remember it and learn or completely burn it all down. Your choice.”

“So we should delete all negative history?” @carterridemetro replied.

Still, others agreed with the Disney Parks fan’s points. From @Saxofreak:

I mean ultimately your not wrong. It’s not about “white guilt” it’s about the climate of the culture at the time of Walt vs now. 50 years in the future education and technology grows and we understand the world better, we grow. It’s about creating a better future than we had.

Is Frontierland culturally insensitive in its current state? Share your opinion with Inside the Magic in the comments.