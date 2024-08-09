Disney World Deletes Feature from Theme Park, Possibly Removed Forever

One of the newest rides to open at Walt Disney World has undergone a change that may disappoint fans.

All four theme parks at Walt Disney World are filled to the brim with incredible attractions, ranging from classic dark rides like Pirates of the Caribbean and Peter Pan’s Flight to stunning state-of-the-art experiences like Avatar Flight of Passage and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.

As time progresses, The Walt Disney Company continues to innovate, with Disney expected to share more exciting theme park projects during its annual D23 event. Officially titled “D23: The Ultimate Fan Event,” D23 acts similarly to other conventions such as Comic-Con, allowing fans to get a front-row seat to all of Disney’s latest breakthroughs.

Disney is expected to share updates on many projects, including status updates on its planned overhaul of DinoLand U.S.A. at Animal Kingdom, its new Avatar expansion coming to Disneyland in California, and advancements in its audio-animatronic technology.

However, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind remains one of Disney’s crowning achievements, even in 2024, though the ride recently underwent a change that will likely disappoint fans.

Guardians of the Galaxy Theming Goes Missing in Disney World

Cosmic Rewind is an incredibly intricate and highly detailed attraction. As soon as guests enter the queue, they are immersed in the world of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. As guests make their way through the line, they’ll eventually need to evacuate a massive space station.

Guests board their ride vehicles, also known as “Starjumpers,” and brace themselves for an out-of-this-world adventure. Cosmic Rewind utilizes two load stations, with the train cars merging on a joint track.

A dark curtain was added to these stations to better hide the empty coasters returning from the exit stations and into the load area. However, according to a report from Twitter/X user ShowcaseWishes, this curtain has gone missing.

still no curtain at cosmic rewind between load/unload. going to assume it’s gone forever. pic.twitter.com/LpwpOQbxB4 — Showcase of Wishes (@ShowcaseWishes) August 8, 2024

While it doesn’t add much, this curtain helped immerse guests into the world of Cosmic Rewind. After all, guests are supposed to believe they are in outer space. It’s unknown why Disney decided to remove the curtain, but it’s possible it caused issues with the ride vehicles themselves.

The first confirmation that this curtain had vanished occurred several weeks ago, and Disney has yet to replace it, indicating that it may be gone forever.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind officially opened in May 2022 after several years of development, design, and construction. It was the second Guardians of the Galaxy-themed attraction to open at the Disney theme parks and the first-ever roller coaster to be featured at EPCOT.

Far more than just another indoor roller coaster, Comsic Rewind is arguably Walt Disney Imagineering’s most fun and thrilling adventure yet, blending systems and features found on other coasters like Space Mountain, Expedition Everest, and Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster into one unforgettable experience.

With well over 5,000 feet of track, Cosmic Rewind is one of the world’s longest enclosed coasters, reaching top speeds of 60 miles per hour.

Cosmic Rewind still utilizes Disney’s Virtual Quee system, meaning guests wishing to ride the coaster will need to snag a reservation during their Disney World day.

Disney allows guests to join the waitlist for rides and attractions virtually with its Virtual Queue system, giving them a designated return window, similar to a restaurant reservation.

Virtual Queue reservations open at 7 a.m. daily, with a second round going live at 1 p.m. Virtual Queues are currently offered for Cosmic Rewind, TRON Lightcycle / Run, and Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. For more on Virtual Queue, click here.

Have you had a chance to ride Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind?