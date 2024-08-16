Immediate Suspension of Multiple Characters at Disney Resort Following Major Threat, Park Closes Down

The decision has been made to suspend multiple characters and events amid a major threat heading for the Disney theme park resort.

The Disney theme parks pride themselves on delivering magical experiences for all guests worldwide. This is why the destinations are so heavily visited, and with six theme parks to choose from and a plethora of other offerings, such as Aulani in Hawaii and the Adventures by Disney selections, guests can tailor Disney to them and their needs.

That said, it is not uncommon for the real world to seep into proceedings, affecting the guests’ Disney experience and how their vacation plays out.

Related: Disney Park Officially Changing Name of Peter Pan’s Lost Boys To Be More Gender-Inclusive

Being located in the tropical climate of the Sunshine State, Walt Disney World Resort, for example, is always at risk of adverse weather and hurricane conditions. And, as seen earlier this week, earthquakes can hinder operations at Disneyland Resort on the West Coast.

Weather-related incidents aren’t just exclusive to the domestic Disney parks, though. Disneyland Paris can sometimes be shrouded in snow, while the locations on the Asian continent can also be affected by inclement conditions. That is the story for Tokyo Disney Resort today, August 16, 2024.

Tokyo Disney Resort, located near Tokyo in Urayasu, Japan, is a flagship destination in the Disney Parks portfolio in collaboration with The Oriental Land Company. Opened in 1983, it was the first Disney park outside the United States and is renowned for its meticulous attention to detail, exceptional customer service, and willingness to innovate.

The resort comprises two theme parks: Tokyo Disneyland, modeled after Disneyland in California, and Tokyo DisneySea, often lauded as one of the best theme parks in the world for its immersive theming and unique attractions. Notable attractions include Pooh’s Hunny Hunt, which uses trackless technology, Journey to the Center of the Earth, and the distinctly themed Tower of Terror.

Related: Disney Suspends Snow White’s Presence in Theme Parks Indefinitely Amid Ongoing Investigation

Tokyo DisneySea, in particular, has significantly influenced the global theme park industry, setting new standards for immersive design and high-quality entertainment.

The success of Tokyo Disney Resort has solidified Disney’s international appeal, making it a must-visit destination for Disney enthusiasts and a cornerstone of the brand’s global presence. Its legacy continues to inspire future developments across Disney’s other parks worldwide.

However, for all of its technical innovation, Tokyo Disney Resort is not immune to bad weather conditions.

According to the official Tokyo Disney Resort website, a notice of suspension confirms that a series of entertainment events will be suspended, and as a result, multiple characters will be unavailable to perform for the Disney resort guests.

Please note that the following entertainment programs will not be presented on August 16, 2024 due to weather conditions. At Tokyo Disneyland:

・Jamboree Mickey! Let’s Dance!

・Disney Harmony in Color

・Tokyo Disneyland Electrical Parade Dreamlights At Tokyo DisneySea:

・Jamboree Mickey! Let’s Dance!

・Believe! Sea of Dreams

The news comes as a typhoon strikes Japan.

“Flights and trains in the Tokyo area were canceled Friday, and people were warned of strong winds, heavy rains and potential flooding and mudslides as a typhoon swerved near Japan on its way further north in the Pacific Ocean,” Associated Press wrote on the adverse weather conditions.

“Typhoon Ampil was forecast to reach the waters near Tokyo in the evening then continue north, bringing stormy conditions to the northern Kanto and Tohoku regions early Saturday,” the report continued. “It had sustained winds of 162 kph (101 mph) with higher gusts Friday morning and was moving north at 15 kph (9.3 mph), the Japan Meteorological Agency said. Ampil was not expected to make landfall and would weaken to a tropical storm by Sunday.”

The cancellation of numerous entertainment, such as Believe! Sea of Dreams, means characters like Peter Pan and Wendy, Ariel, Moana, Miguel, and Elsa will be suspended until further notice at the Tokyo Disney Resort.

Following the initial confirmation that the above entertainment would be suspended at Tokyo Disney Resort’s two theme parks, Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea, The Oriental Land Company also shared that the resort would close its gates early at 3 p.m. with a notice on the official homepage.

Related: Disney Guests Left in Tears After Park Makes Their $580 Tickets Redundant

The early closure of the theme parks means guests will be unable to experience the new addition of Fantasy Springs at Tokyo DisneySea. The eighth port to the Disney park welcomes the animated classic franchises of Peter Pan, Frozen, and Tangled to Japan.

Called Peter Pan’s Never Land, Rapunzel’s Forest, and Frozen Kingdom, Fantasy Springs includes an abundance of new attractions, food and beverage locations, and an entire hotel, aptly called the Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs Hotel.

Has your Disney vacation ever been affected by adverse weather conditions? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!