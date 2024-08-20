If You Like Disney’s ‘Star Wars’ Ride, You Won’t Like These Restrictions

A major warning is to be given to those visiting Disney’s Star Wars land, known as Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, in Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

When Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opened at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in August 2019, it was met with the kind of excitement and anticipation usually reserved for the premiere of a new film in the saga.

Billed as an immersive experience where guests could live their own Star Wars adventure, the 14-acre land promised to transport visitors to the remote planet of Batuu, a trading outpost on the edge of the galaxy. And it delivered in spectacular fashion.

The construction of Galaxy’s Edge was a marvel in itself. Disney Imagineers meticulously designed every inch of the land to ensure that it felt like a real, lived-in world. From the towering spires of the Black Spire Outpost to the bustling market filled with exotic goods from across the galaxy, Galaxy’s Edge was designed to make guests feel as if they had stepped directly into the Star Wars universe.

The attention to detail is astounding, with weathered buildings, alien languages written on the walls, and even the scent of unfamiliar spices wafting through the air. Every element of the land, from the layout of the streets to the sound of ships flying overhead, was crafted to be as immersive as possible.

Galaxy’s Edge quickly became one of the most popular areas in all of Disney World. Fans of all ages flocked to experience the magic of Star Wars in a way that had never been possible before.

The land’s two flagship attractions, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, drew massive crowds, and guests eagerly waited for hours to experience these groundbreaking rides. Smugglers Run allowed fans to finally fulfill their dream of piloting the Millennium Falcon, while Rise of the Resistance was hailed as one of the most ambitious and technologically advanced theme park attractions ever created.

However, while Galaxy’s Edge offers a host of incredible experiences, there is one aspect that guests, particularly those planning to take advantage of the Single Rider line on Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, should be aware of.

A warning for those visiting Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

One of the great conveniences at Disney parks is the Single Rider line. This line allows guests who are willing to ride alone or be separated from their group to fill in the empty seats on attractions, thereby significantly reducing their wait time. For many, it’s a perfect solution to the often long lines that are inevitable with popular rides.

At Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, the Single Rider line offers the promise of a shorter wait to experience one of the most iconic ships in cinematic history. However, there’s an important caveat that guests should consider before opting for this line.

Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run is an interactive attraction that assigns guests one of three roles: Pilot, Gunner, or Engineer. Each role plays a crucial part in the mission, with Pilots steering the Falcon, Gunners defending the ship, and Engineers keeping the ship running smoothly.

The attraction’s appeal lies in the fact that guests have some control over how the mission unfolds, with the actions they take directly impacting the outcome of the adventure.

Naturally, the Pilot position is the most coveted, as it offers the thrill of flying the Millennium Falcon, an experience that has been a childhood dream for countless Star Wars fans.

Being the Pilot means you get to take the helm, navigating the ship through treacherous space battles and avoiding obstacles as you race through the galaxy. The Gunner position, while not as prestigious as the Pilot, is still highly sought after, as it allows guests to fire the ship’s weapons and fend off enemy attacks.

The Engineer role, though important, is generally viewed as less glamorous, as it involves repairing the ship and managing systems rather than directly engaging in the action.

Here’s the reality that Single Riders need to understand and our word of warning: if you choose to go through the Single Rider line, your chances of being assigned as the Pilot or Gunner are slim to none.

The majority of Disney park guests in the regular line are families or groups, and they often request to ride together, especially when it comes to the Pilot and Gunner roles. Disney Cast Members do their best to accommodate these requests, which means that the remaining seats—often the Engineer positions—are typically filled by Single Riders.

It’s important to note that even in the regular line, there’s no guarantee that you’ll get to be the Pilot.

However, families and groups have a better shot at securing their desired roles because they are riding together and can request specific positions. As a Single Rider, you are placed wherever there is an empty seat, and since families often want to experience the most interactive roles together, those roles are usually claimed long before Single Riders are called.

