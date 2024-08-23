First Look: Disney Confirms Remake of Classic Pixar Movie

Surprise! Disney and Pixar have given a first look at a remake of some iconic Finding Nemo (2003) and Finding Dory (2016) characters and characters from four other classic Pixar movies from across the past two decades.

Pixar Animation Studios, originally part of Lucasfilm’s computer division and founded by Ed Catmull and Alvy Ray Smith, became a game-changer in the world of animation after Steve Jobs purchased it in 1986.

With John Lasseter at the creative helm, Pixar transitioned from a tech-driven company to an animation powerhouse. In 1995, the company stunned the world with Toy Story, the first feature-length computer-animated film. Toy Story 5, with Andrew Stanton directing, is set for 2026.

This groundbreaking partnership with Disney set Pixar on a trajectory of success, creating films that weren’t just technical marvels but also resonated deeply with audiences. Over the years, the studio became known for pushing the limits of digital animation, from Finding Nemo‘s breathtaking underwater worlds to Up‘s (2009) heartwarming, high-flying adventures.

In 2006, Pixar officially joined the Disney family in a monumental $7.4 billion deal, blending the studio’s inventive spirit with Disney’s storied tradition. The acquisition turned out to be a masterstroke for both companies, with Pixar continuing to craft some of the most beloved animated movies while revitalizing Disney’s animation efforts.

Classics like The Incredibles (2004), WALL-E (2008), and Coco (2017) have become cultural icons. They blend cutting-edge animation with powerful storytelling that speaks to audiences of all ages. Pixar has an unmatched ability to weave profound emotions and themes—love, loss, family, and hope—into stories that captivate not just children but the young at heart.

Pixar’s legacy is one of innovation and heart. It has left a permanent mark on the animation industry by setting new standards for storytelling, emotional depth, and visual artistry. With a rich catalog of films that have touched millions worldwide, Pixar continues to be a beacon of creative excellence, shaping the future of animated storytelling and influencing filmmakers across generations.

While Pixar Animation Studios had a turbulent period during the pandemic years, releasing titles like Soul (2020), Luca (2021), and Turning Red (2022) exclusively onto the House of Mouse’s streaming service, Disney+, the entertainment powerhouse had a surprise sleeper hit last year with Elemental (2023), and a true return to form with 2024’s Inside Out 2.

Inside Out 2 brought audiences back to San Francisco and into the mind of now-teenager Riley as she navigates high school and hockey camp. With the five original emotions returning, Kelsey Mann’s movie introduced a new set of feelings, led by Maya Hawke’s Anxiety.

The sequel to Pete Docter’s Inside Out (2015)–which sees the return of characters like Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), and Anger (Lewis Black)–flew past expectations at the box office and became the biggest opener of the year, usurping Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two (2024).

Not long after its debut, Inside Out 2’s success kept on coming. It became the first 2024 title to cross the billion-dollar mark and eventually replaced Disney’s Frozen II (2019) as the highest-grossing animated movie of all time.

According to Box Office Mojo, the film’s current box office tally stands at an impressive $1.629 billion after ten weeks of release.

With Disney and Pixar back in the lofty heights they are used to (but have been absent from for years), all eyes will be on whether Pixar’s Elio (2025), starring Academy Award-nominee America Ferrera (Barbie), will be able to replicate even a fraction of Inside Out 2‘s success.

However, before Elio can beam into movie theaters, Pixar has two new ventures on its plate. The first is the studio’s debut Original Series, Win or Lose, from directors Carrie Hobson and Michael Yates, which will hit Disney+ on December 6, 2024. And then, in a huge surprise, another Pixar series will come to the streamer at the beginning of September.

Revealed behind closed doors at this year’s D23 Expo, LEGO Pixar: BrickToons was confirmed to feature five new adventures featuring classic Pixar characters, but information was not officially made to the wider fanbase until August 22, 2024.

“Sing along with Miguel in the Land of the Dead, help Merida and her brothers through a beary rocky situation, take an epic field trip with Nemo, Marlin, and Dory, watch the Parr family try to save their neighborhood from Syndrome, and join Mater as he prepares Lightning McQueen for his next big race!” the official Disney+ press release reads. “All five episodes of the LEGO animated adventures begin streaming exclusively on Disney+ in just two weeks on September 4.”

Along with confirming that BrickToons will include LEGO remakes of characters from the Finding Nemo, Incredibles, and Cars franchises, as well as the Brave (2012) and Coco movies, the studio dropped the first official look in the form of a trailer, which can be viewed below:

As confirmed by the trailer and the press release, these stories are not carbon copies of scenes from their respective movies or franchises but “five new adventures” featuring LEGO remakes of characters like Nemo, Miguel, Lightning McQueen, and Merida.

LEGO Pixar: BrickToons officially lands on Disney+ on September 4, 2024.

This year’s D23 Expo in Anaheim, Southern California, proved immensely exciting for animation fans. In addition to discussing the LEGO Pixar: BrickToons series, the event included information on upcoming feature film releases.

At the entertainment showcase, Walt Disney Animation Studios Chief Creative Officer Jennifer Lee unveiled the first look of Frozen III (2027), which will be released in three years’ time—it was delayed from the original 2026 slot. In addition, the event confirmed Pixar’s Incredibles 3, which has just entered early development.

Will you be tuning into Disney+ on September 4 to watch the new series? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!