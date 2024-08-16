Fans Upset as Next Marvel Installment Delayed by Disney

The Walt Disney Company seems to have decided to put something they’ve teased for years on the back burner, sparking fan backlash.

With Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man/Tony Stark and Chris Evans’ Captain America/Steve Rogers leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), the Marvel Comics-inspired franchise is embarking on a new era called the Multiverse Saga.

Amid concerns about “superhero fatigue” and the departure of Jonathan Majors, who portrayed Kang the Conqueror, Marvel Studios is preparing to once again redefine the Marvel universe and cinematic landscape.

With Majors no longer involved and President Kevin Feige contemplating a shift from the Multiverse Saga to a potential Mutant Saga featuring X-Men characters, Avengers 5 (formerly known as Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and now Avengers: Doomsday) is set to lead up to Avengers: Secret Wars.

Next Marvel Installment Gets Delayed

Seems like the upcoming Disney+ (Disney Plus) Marvel Television series Marvel Zombies has been delayed, and fans aren’t happy about it.

According to The Hollywood Handle reporting from the D23 Expo last weekend, it appears that Marvel’s next Disney+ (Disney Plus) installment has been delayed:

‘MARVEL ZOMBIES’ won’t “be coming out for a while.’ #D23

Marvel Zombies is an upcoming animated series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), expanding on the popular What If…? (2021) episode that introduced a world where Marvel heroes are turned into zombies. Set in an alternate universe, the show will explore the grim and gruesome consequences of a zombie outbreak affecting the superhero community, blending Marvel’s iconic characters with horror elements.

The Marvel fan reaction is mainly upset at Disney, which has teased this new Marvel Zombies for four years, with barely any information regarding its release. X/Twitter user @nand0gee is one of many to weigh in on this:

Then why tease it for almost 4 years?

Additionally, Marvel Zombies will be a very short Marvel animation series, with extremely little known about the series as @cavatica_a critiques Disney’s decisions:

What does that mean? Why announce those additional characters and plot details, but no release date?

And Marvel fan @itsokloll expresses how tired they are:

I’m so Tired Bruh atleast give us something

Sneak peek atleast

I'm so Tired Bruh atleast give us something

@M125G questions:

All this just for 4 episodes?

The series is produced by Marvel Studios and will feature voice acting from many of the original actors. The cast includes many a Marvel hero, with alternate versions of MCU characters such as Yelena Belova/Black Widow, Katy, Kate Bishop, Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian, Jimmy Woo, Death Dealer, Xu Shang-Chi, and Xu Wenwu.

Additionally, the show will include zombified versions of Clint Barton/Hawkeye, Steve Rogers/Captain America, Emil Blonsky/Abomination, Ava Starr/Ghost, Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, Ikaris, and Okoye.

These characters are expected to face off in a world ravaged by a zombie apocalypse, adding a new and darker dimension to the MCU.

What do you think about Disney and Marvel Studios delaying Marvel Zombies? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!