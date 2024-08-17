Home » Disney

Fans Furious After Another Disney Attraction Falls Victim to “Woke” Standards

Posted on by Eva Miller
A photo taken from behind statues of a character with round ears and a person holding hands, looking towards buildings adorned with festive decorations and a clock tower in the background at a popular Disney attraction. Crowds of people are visible in the distance.

Credit: Nik Goodner on Unsplash

For the past several years, The Walt Disney Company has made it clear that they are dedicated to erasing and fixing many of their out-of-date and problematic characters and stories. This mission can be seen on Disney+, where several films and TV shows now warn people about potentially racist or offensive material. Other outdated classics like Song of the Southave been removed from the streaming discography altogether.

In the theme parks, this task is slightly more tricky. In order to keep up with these new standards Disney has set for itself, they have had to update many controversial attractions. Splash Mountain was reimagined entirely, while attractions like the Jungle Cruise replaced certain scenes that guests found to be problematic. Now, another ride has received this same treatment.

A colorful and detailed rock formation resembling a mountain, with rugged terrain, patches of greenery, and a distinct peak. The sky is overcast, adding contrast to the vibrant hues of the rocks. At its base, a wooden structure with a peaked roof hints at the Magic Kingdom's newest attraction launching next month.
Credit: Disney

Classic Disney Attraction Reopens With New Scene

Disney’s Magic Kingdom Park has recently updated a controversial scene in the classic attraction Peter Pan’s Flight, revising its portrayal of Native Americans to reflect more modern, politically correct standards. The change has been met with both praise and criticism, highlighting the ongoing debate over how Disney handles sensitive historical and cultural representations.

The updated scene replaces the original depiction, which had faced scrutiny for perpetuating stereotypes of Native American culture. The new version aims to present a more respectful and accurate portrayal, aligning with contemporary values and Disney’s broader commitment to inclusivity and cultural sensitivity.

While the original scene’s characters looked incredibly angry and not humanlike, the new version seems softer and more realistic to real Native Americans.

The revision has been applauded by many who view it as a necessary step towards addressing historical insensitivity and improving the representation of diverse cultures. Supporters argue that the change aligns with a broader movement within entertainment and media to correct past missteps and create more inclusive environments.

Peter, John, and Wendy animatronics on Peter Pan's Flight at Disneyland
Credit: Disney

Disney Receives Backlash Destroying History

However, the update has also sparked a significant backlash from some Disney fans who feel that the change erased a part of the ride’s history. Critics argue that the original scene, while flawed, was an important part of the attraction’s heritage and that modifying it is akin to succumbing to the “woke” movement. They contend that such changes might undermine the historical context and original intent of the attraction. Fans say:

“Sanitized. Not nearly as interesting looking. The originals look like they came off a totem pole. The new ones look like they’ll pull out a phone from their pocket. They could have made the OG’s less angry looking but kept the stylistic designs, though they were following the movie.”

“These characters aren’t in the movie, to my recollection. The new ones look like some Disney Jr show characters. I’m not sure you can really pick and choose what you want to show from a movie like this, if it’s offensive you have to remove the whole ride, no?”

“I wish they hadn’t changed it, but at least they kept Tiger Lily.”

“The altered scene misses the whole point of the Indians in “Peter Pan”; they’re not supposed to be an ethnological study, but a child’s jumbled imagining of what stereotypical Indians are supposed to be.”

https://twitter.com/John_Reddick/status/1824694285855310062

The debate highlights the tension between preserving historical elements of classic attractions and adapting them to meet contemporary standards of cultural respect. As Disney continues to navigate these complex issues, the reactions to Peter Pan’s Flight’s updated scene underscore the broader conversations about representation and historical accuracy in entertainment.

Disney’s approach to updating the scene reflects a growing trend within the industry to address and rectify cultural insensitivities, but it also raises questions about how to balance respect for historical context with the evolving expectations of modern audiences.

As the updated version of Peter Pan’s Flight becomes a permanent feature of Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort, Disney will likely continue to face scrutiny and debate over its decisions, reflecting the broader societal conversations about culture, history, and inclusivity in the entertainment industry.

