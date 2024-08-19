Disney Releases Official Response As Ongoing Bed Bug Crisis Infests Parks

At Disneyland Paris, it appears that the bed bug issue that began months ago has not been put to rest. Instead, the issue has only grown to a point where Disney has been forced to take action.

You’ve likely already heard the unsettling news: bedbugs are on the rise in France. Pest control visits surged by 65% last year, according to France’s Union Chamber of Insect Control.

A French agency also reports that nearly one in 10 French households experienced a bedbug infestation between 2017 and 2022. While bedbugs are always a nightmare, the issue is gaining extra attention as Paris, the world’s most visited city, prepares to host the 2024 Summer Olympics, expected to draw around 15 million attendees.

The bedbug surge became especially prominent just before Paris Fashion Week last October, when fashion influencer Malvika Sheth fell victim.

“I got out of bed and noticed red bumps on my feet and legs. They weren’t swelling but were itchier than anything I’ve felt before,” she shared.

Bedbugs are tiny, smaller than a grain of rice, and can hitch a ride on clothes and luggage, making their way into beds where they feast on humans during the night.

Despite their small size, the cost of dealing with bedbugs is significant. On average, French households spend about $950 to eliminate the pests. For hotel owners, the problem can be even more daunting.

“When we detected bedbugs, it was terrifying,” said Max Malka, who manages a hotel on Paris’s southern outskirts.

With the epidemic spreading, of course, Disneyland Paris was hit too.

Not only should guests be careful while riding the RER train into or out of the theme parks (sitting down may not be the best option if you want to be cautious), but the Disneyland Paris hotels are also in danger.

When staying on property, the options of Disneyland Paris hotels are as follows:

Disneyland Hotel

Disney Hotel New York

Disney Newport Bay Club

Disney Sequoia Lodge

Villages Nature Paris

Disney Hotel Cheyenne

Disney Hotel Santa Fe

Disney Davy Crockett Ranch

Each Disneyland Paris hotel varies in price, but all are generally expected to meet the same cleanliness standards upheld by Disney properties. However, there have been increasing complaints about the state of several hotels.

Guests have reported dirty rooms upon check-in, with trash left in bins, malfunctioning air conditioning units (with only fans provided as a temporary fix), mold on the walls, broken beds, and other unacceptable conditions.

Unfortunately, things have taken a turn for the worse.

Paris is currently grappling with a widespread bed bug infestation.

CNN reported that the French government has pledged to “reassure and protect” the public as Paris experiences a “widespread” increase in bedbugs. Despite launching an anti-bedbug campaign three years ago, which included a dedicated website and hotline, the situation has escalated, with 3.6 million people coming into Paris daily, and bedbugs not staying confined to the city’s outskirts.

Deputy Mayor of Paris Emmanuel Gregoire, speaking to French TV station LCI, described the issue as “widespread” and warned that “no one is safe.” He emphasized that bedbugs can be picked up anywhere and brought home, posing a significant threat.

Bed bugs not only cause painful and itchy bites but can also infest your luggage, potentially ruining your belongings during a vacation. With this ongoing epidemic, some Disneyland Paris guests are understandably concerned about how the resort is handling the situation. Unfortunately, the news is bleak, as bedbugs have indeed been confirmed at Disneyland Paris.

One guest took to the internet to ask about bedbugs at Disneyland Paris, only to find others sharing similar experiences. One said, “Just got back a day ago, and yes, we got bit by bedbugs. The hotel gave us a different room but said it was very common.” Another added, “I was there in September and have been itchy since I got home. Had little bites on all of us. I’m guessing this was the cause.”

The problem has become so severe that some guests are canceling their trips altogether.

One person commented, “I just canceled my trip. Would have gone early November, too. But with this situation, I won’t feel good being there. I’d rather go sometime in the future – once they get the situation under control (hopefully they will). I just feel 3 weeks is not enough time for them to have a game plan in action. But that’s a ‘souvenir’ I definitely don’t wanna take home.”

Another reader noted, “The news says the metro has an infestation as well. The hotel may be good, but if you’ll be using the metro, just use caution.” Since many Disneyland Paris guests rely on the Metro transit system to reach the parks, especially if staying in the city rather than on Disney property, this could pose a significant risk, as bedbugs could easily be transported into the parks.

Now, Disneyland Paris is trying to take matters into their own hands after months of bed bug issues by hiring a “Bedbug Detector Dog Master”. Essentially, looking for dog handlers and working dogs specializing in detecting bed bugs to join their Pest Control department.

The “mission” of the job is:

“You ensure regular inspection of rooms, common areas, luggage storage in hotels or any other premises where the presence of bedbugs could be confirmed. You represent the Pest Control department and collaborate with the operational entities of the hotels where you intervene, within the framework of planned or emergency activities. You report on your activity by writing daily activity reports. You monitor the health of the animals and administer first aid if necessary. For the needs of the service, you are required to accommodate your dog at your home (golden retriever). You know and apply the hygiene and safety rules in force. You train and ensure the good operational level of the dogs in your group (monthly training and practice provided by a private dog trainer).”

This will be a full-time position that will aid all hotel guests and, in turn, Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park guests from infestations.

With the upcoming Frozen and The Lion King expansions taking place at Disneyland Paris, as well as an entire theme park rebrand for Walt Disney Studios Park to Disney Adventure World, it is essential for guests to not feel worried to visit due to a bug infestation.

Unfortunately, bed bugs have been an issue at more than one Disney park, including Disney World.

More recently, Disneyland Paris announced a new park hours schedule; learn more about that here.

Would you be worried about visiting Disneyland Paris due to the ongoing bed bug issue?