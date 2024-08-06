Disneyland Officially Removes Main Street, U.S.A. After 69 Years

After Paraguayan swimmer Luana Alonso was allegedly kicked out of the Olympic Village for running away to Disneyland Paris Resort, Disneyland Resort fans started preparing for the Olympics to return to Los Angeles in 2028.

L.A. first held the Olympics in 1932, making it the second United States city in history to host the international games twice after the events in 2028. However, the future Summer Olympics will share Southern California with Disneyland Resort for the first time.

Last week, Disney Parks fans looked back to the 2004 Summer Olympics for ideas on Disneyland Resort’s celebrations of the games in 2028. TikTok user @disneywiththegregorys shared this historic video of Disneyland Park installing a three-lane Olympic pool on Main Street, U.S.A.:

After the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens, Greece, Team U.S.A. athletes toured the United States to celebrate their success. After winning six gold and two bronze medals, Michael Phelps visited Disneyland Resort to race alongside local junior Olympians.

Mickey Mouse and Goofy “broke ground” on the temporary pool atop Main Street, U.S.A. Thousands of Disney Park guests lined up alongside the 164-foot (50m) pool to watch athletes complete a 200m relay.

Crews constructed the pool from start to finish in just 30 hours. It held nearly 104,000 gallons of water and was heated to 80 degrees, but it was used for less than an hour before its demolition.

Disney Parks fans cited the archival video as inspiration for the 2028 Olympics, which will kick off in Los Angeles.

“They should do it again for LA 28,” said @el.compa_chivo911.

“I expect this for 2028,” @adventureisoutthere29 agreed.

“Use [Disney California Adventure Park’s] lagoon,” @benki6wbh joked.

Others wished Disneyland Resort had let guests use the pool instead of deconstructing it after one race.

“Hey, swimming down main street is my ultimate dream,” @mrzeugirdor commented. “Man this makes me wish we had a public version of this for everyone. It’s so cool.”

“I was four in southern California and was so jealous I couldn’t swim in it,” @greyiguess wrote.

