Disney Park Overwhelmed, Guests Wait Hours Just To Enter Park

This summer’s overriding story has been that attendance at Disney parks in the United States has declined. It’s gotten so bad that even Disney CEO Bob Iger had to admit at his latest earnings call that attendance is “leveling off” post-pandemic.

There are several reasons that the parks have been slow this summer, including cost, other vacation destinations, and lack of anything new at the Disney parks to attract guests. However, the weather was the overwhelming reason for a decline in attendance at Walt Disney World and the Disneyland Resort.

Central Florida has seen temperatures well into the 100s, keeping attendance down at the Walt Disney World Resort. The Disneyland Resort has seen the same weather conditions, which keeps its attendance down.

However, this past Friday, we saw a mad rush to the Disneyland Resort as visitors waited nearly an hour just to get into the parking structure and another hour just to get through security. Guests took to social media to post about the massive crowd heading into the Disney Parks, but what changed?

One guest took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

Guys what the F is going on at Disneyland tonight.

The more than two-hour wait to enter Disneyland Park on a Friday night was explained several times, and other visitors tried to explain the situation on social media.

The massive crowds waited to enter the Disney parks on a Friday night because the weather finally broke. It was reasonably cool for Southern California, and visitors wanted to get out and enjoy the parks.

However, the parking structure and security lines were so crowded because it was the first Friday night of the summer, and most Magic Key pass holders were not blacked out from the parks.

Four of the five Magic Key pass types were allowed into the park this Friday night, and pass holders took advantage.

It was also the final weekend of Better Together and Magic Happens. Better Together is the Pixar-theme parade at Disney California Adventure, while Magic Happens is a parade at Disneyland Park. However, Magic Happens would have been over before the crowds arrived at the parks.

Whatever the reason, the crowds overwhelmed the cast members working at the security checkpoint and parking garage, with guests waiting hours to get into the parks. One guest called it “the worst he’s ever seen,” while another said it’s “only going to get worse next week.”

At 6:45 the line to get into the parking structure was backed up past the 5 south exit on Manchester / Disney way.

It took us 45 minutes to get into the structure, and another 30min in the security line (there was only 6 open).

It’s the worst it has ever been on date night. — Pookie (@Th3_Pookie) August 17, 2024

If this is the case, expect massive crowds at the Disneyland Resort over the next two weekends. Good luck out there.

