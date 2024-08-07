Update: Complete Guest Access Halted at Disney World Park

A Walt Disney, World Resort park, has closed its doors to new guests today after shutting down due to intense weather from Hurricane Debby.

This week has not been good for theme parks in the path of a major hurricane that made landfall on Sunday. The cyclone closed several parks, including a Walt Disney World Resort theme park. Thousands of flights were also grounded across the country, leaving thousands of Disney guests stranded at some major airports across America.

This past Sunday, Orlando International Airport remained operational despite a category one hurricane landfall in Florida. Hurricane Debby has been downgraded to a tropical storm after landfall near Steinhatchee in Florida’s Big Bend region early Monday.

The National Hurricane Center reported that the storm, which briefly intensified into a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph as it came ashore, is slowly moving north. The system is expected to deliver heavy rainfall across the Southeast.

Over the coming days, it could bring a potentially “life-threatening” storm surge to Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina areas. And this turned out to be accurate, as the storm raged on as it passed over Florida, making its way to Georgia and the Carolinas. Several deaths were also reported as tragedy struck most of this region, with millions without power, thousands stranded, and governors like Ron DeSantis declaring a State of Emergency.

Typhoon Lagoon Closed Due to Capacity Issues

Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park at Walt Disney World Resort has reached capacity and is closed to new guests. This notice was posted on the Park Hours & Info section of the My Disney Experience app. With Central Florida temperatures soaring into the 90s following days of rain from Hurricane Debby, many visitors are seeking relief at the water parks. Typhoon Lagoon was also closed on August 5 due to the hurricane.

Walt Disney World Resort may close Typhoon Lagoon Water Park once it reaches capacity to ensure the safety and enjoyment of its guests. Limiting the number of visitors helps prevent overcrowding, leading to longer wait times for attractions, reduced availability of amenities, and difficulty maintaining adequate emergency response measures.

By managing attendance, Disney aims to provide a high-quality experience while adhering to safety regulations, particularly in a water park environment where guest safety is a top priority. This practice also allows the park to maintain operational efficiency, ensuring the facilities can accommodate all guests comfortably and safely.

When Typhoon Lagoon Water Park reaches capacity, Disney temporarily closes the park to new guests to maintain a safe and enjoyable experience. However, this status is subject to change throughout the day as guests exit the park. Disney advises visitors to regularly check the My Disney Experience app for updates on capacity levels and potential re-entry opportunities.

In the meantime, guests are encouraged to explore other attractions across Walt Disney World Resort. Nearby options include Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park or one of the four theme parks, each offering a variety of entertainment and dining experiences. For those preferring to wait, Disney suggests visiting the resort’s shopping, dining, and entertainment district, Disney Springs, or relaxing at one of the resort’s many hotels.

The next few weeks in Orlando are going to be hot as the summer heat intensifies through September in Central Florida. Hurricane season is also ramping up, so check the weather daily if you plan on visiting Disney World Resort over the next month.

Plan if you plan on taking your family to a water park like Typhoon Lagoon since you and everyone else wanting some relief from the heat will want to spend their final weeks of summer vacations in the water.