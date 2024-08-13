Disney To Debut Marvel’s First Full-Length Musical Experience

For the first time, Disney’s Marvel Studios is going full-on with their new musical endeavor.

Following Robert Downey Jr.’s significant sacrifice as Iron Man/Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame and Chris Evans’ passing of the Captain America mantle and retiring of Steve Rogers, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is poised to face even greater and more formidable challenges. Earth’s Mightiest Heroes are now on the edge of the unknown as they enter the Multiverse Saga.

The MCU boldly expanded into streaming television, integrating mainline movie actors into its new Marvel TV series. Phase Four officially launched in 2021 with the highly anticipated debut of WandaVision on Disney+.

The series WandaVision featured Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) from the Marvel movies, exploring the lives of the seemingly blissful newlywed couple—even though Vision was deceased in the MCU canon. The mystery of the idyllic, fourth-wall-breaking sitcom captivated viewers with the (seemingly) charming town of Westview, New Jersey.

Owing to the immense popularity of WandaVision, two sequel/spinoff projects have been confirmed: (what would have been) Vision Quest, now titled Vision, and Agatha All Along (formerly known as Agatha: House of Harkness, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, and Agatha: Darkhold Diaries), focusing on Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness/Agnes from WandaVision.

Marvel Goes Musical

Footage of the Agatha All Along domain at D23 has shown the show’s new theme around the Witches’ Road.

The Hollywood Reporter shared this update from the floor of Disney’s D23 Expo:

Enter Agatha’s domain from #AgathaAllAlong at the Marvel pavilion at #D23

The Disney+ series is set to adopt a “musical theater” style, inspired by the surprising success of songs such as “Agatha All Along.” Adding to the anticipation, acclaimed lyricists and composers Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez—famous for their Broadway hits like The Book of Mormon and Disney’s Frozen—have created the unforgettable jingles featured in WandaVision.

Coupled with the newly released Agatha All Along official trailer, it’s clear that Marvel is going full throttle with this musical concept.

Broadway legend Patti LuPone will take on the role of the older witch Lilia Calderu within the witches’ coven — and she has been very enthusiastic about the behind-the-scenes excitement — sometimes to Marvel’s wrath.

The new Marvel TV series will also feature Rio Vidal (Aubrey Plaza), Alice (Ali Ahn), and Sorceress Jennifer Kale (Sasheer Zamata), as well as Joe Locke (Heartstopper) as “Teen,” most likely Wiccan/Billy Kaplan from the Marvel Comics, a variant of Wanda Maximoff’s son Billy Maximoff.

Reprising their roles from WandaVision as Westview residents are Emma Caulfield Ford as Sarah Proctor (formerly Dottie Jones), David Payton as John Collins/Herb, David Lengel as Harold Proctor/Phil Jones, Asif Ali as Abilash Tandon/Norm, Fred Melamed and Debra Jo Rupp as Mr. and Mrs. Hart, and Amos Glick as the pizza delivery man, Dennis.

Also returning from WandaVision are Kate Forbes as Agatha’s mother, Evanora Harkness, and Brian Brightman as the sheriff of Eastview, New Jersey. Additionally, Maria Dizzia and Okwui Okpokwasili have been cast in undisclosed roles.

Are you excited for Agatha All Along, and Marvel Studios’ first real venture into something musical theater? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!