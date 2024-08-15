Disney Princess Breaks Silence After Seven Years

Days after the D23 Expo ended, more and more updates and reveals continue to trickle through social media. Disney’s Villain Park and Zootopia 2 were pleasant surprises, but a confession from a Disney princess wasn’t on our bingo card.

Next to franchises like the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Star Wars Galaxy, Disney’s line of princesses and heroines has enchanted and delighted audiences of all ages for generations. However, one member of Disney’s royalty has finally revealed a massive secret seven years in the making.

Snow White is the studio’s premier princess, and she’s been making headlines for a good while now. While Rachel Zegler continues to make headlines with her “interesting” interpretation of the character, her predecessor just blew the top off of a major Disney update.

Former Disney Princess Makes D23 Reveal

Fans of Disney’s Once Upon a Time series know the name Ginnifer Goodwin exceptionally well, and she was making headlines as Snow White long before Zegler ever escaped the Hunger Games. However, Disney fans also know she is far from a one-trick pony.

Since retiring from the role as Snow White/Mary Margaret Blanchard, Goodwin has earned a heaping slice of immortality through the realm of Disney animation. Trading her riding cloak and poisoned apple for a police uniform, the actress has been the voice of ZPD Officer Judy Hopps from Zootopia since 2016.

After the initial announcement of the upcoming sequel, Ginnifer Goodwin revealed just how much she was involved with its production in an interview that surfaced on X/Twitter just this week. The footage (found here) reveals how long she’s been sworn to secrecy.

Judy Hopps is On the Case Again for Zootopia 2

Along with expressing how absolutely thrilled she is to return to the franchise, Goodwin revealed that she (and the production team by extension) have been keeping this a big secret for the past seven years. She also hinted that a sequel has essentially been in the work since the very beginning.

Given the fact that Disney seems to be utilizing sequels to regain its massive following, as seen with the success of Inside Out 2 (2024), it makes sense that the studio would also return to the urban jungles of Zootopia as well. Of course, that not-so-hidden allegory and Oscar win certainly didn’t hinder its case.

After a season of flops and scandal, the Walt Disney Company needs a win at the movie theaters next year, and Zootopia 2 (2025) is certainly the way to get it. After the dust settles from what will certainly be a divisive live-action Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, it’s comforting to know that Nick and Judy will be there to help clean up the mess.

