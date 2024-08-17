Florida Authorities Slam Disney Guest With Third-Degree Felony

In some news that might anger many, a Disney guest was arrested at Walt Disney World Resort after leaving his dog inside the vehicle in 120-degree heat.

Just Weeks After Puppy Dies, Another Disney Guest Arrested on Animal Cruelty

Only weeks after it was reported that a puppy tragically died inside a hot car at Walt Disney World Resort, another person has been charged with animal cruelty and is facing jail time.

A tragic incident at a Disney Springs parking garage resulted in the death of one puppy, while three others were rescued after being left inside a parked car. According to a news release from Orange County Animal Services, four Bernedoodle puppies were discovered in the vehicle last Saturday evening.

Despite efforts by paramedics and the Veterinary Emergency Clinic, one of the puppies was found unresponsive and had to be euthanized due to the severity of its condition. The three surviving puppies were able to recover with medical assistance and were later adopted by staff members of the Reedy Creek Fire Department, the animal services organization reported.

During the hot summer months, it is ill-advised to leave an animal inside a vehicle, whether it is raining or in the shade. What is considered not too hot for a human spells trouble for a defenseless animal left alone inside a car without proper ventilation or turning the AC on.

Animal cruelty is now a felony thanks to a law passed by former president Donald Trump, and another person has been arrested inside Walt Disney World Resort.

A Philadelphia man has been arrested and charged with a third-degree felony for animal cruelty after leaving his dog in a car that reached 120 degrees at Disney Springs. According to records from the Orange County Circuit Court, Raul Benitezautrey, 42, was taken into custody on July 1 following the incident and pleaded not guilty.

Authorities reported that Benitezautrey attempted to enter Disney Springs with his Chihuahua but was denied entry because the district only permits service animals. After being turned away, Benitezautrey returned to his vehicle and reappeared at the entrance, raising concerns among Disney security.

Security personnel searched the Watermelon Lot, where they found the dog inside the vehicle with the windows slightly rolled down. The dog was rescued while Benitezautrey and his family were inside Disney Springs. The arrest report noted that a small bowl of water and food was left on the floor of the vehicle, but with the doors closed and windows barely open, the temperature inside the car soared to 120 degrees.

Even after the back door was opened for five minutes, the temperature only dropped to 102 degrees. Benitezautrey, who had entered Disney Springs around 1:20 p.m., returned to his car with his girlfriend and two young children at approximately 3:05 p.m. According to the arrest report, he attempted to retrieve his dog from animal control while disregarding a deputy’s orders.

The incident occurred before Benitezautrey’s two daughters, aged three and seven. The report stated that one of the children became so distressed that she began crying and screaming for her dog. The arrest report concluded that the dog-faced a significant risk of serious harm due to prolonged exposure to the extreme heat.

Leaving a dog inside a hot car, even for a short period, can be deadly due to rapidly rising temperatures that can cause heatstroke, brain damage, or death within minutes.

The temperature inside a car can soar to dangerous levels, even with the windows slightly open, making it critical for pet owners to never leave their animals unattended in a vehicle. Proper precautions and awareness are essential to prevent such tragic and entirely avoidable incidents.