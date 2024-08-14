Warnings Issued for Disney World as Death Toll Reaches 2,300, Thousands Protest Against ‘Silent Killer’

If you plan on heading to Walt Disney World Resort this morning and afternoon, be sure to heed this warning, as dangerous weather conditions could disrupt your vacation plans.

Disney World Guests on High Alert as National Weather Service Issues Dangerous Warning

According to an Associated Press analysis of data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the death certificates of over 2,300 individuals in the United States cited excessive heat as a contributing factor last summer. This figure represents the highest number of heat-related deaths recorded in 45 years. As August 2024 continues to roll out with record-breaking temperatures, experts caution that this year could prove even more lethal.

More than two dozen doctors, public health experts, and meteorologists have indicated to the AP that the reported numbers from last year likely underrepresent the true impact of heat on mortality.

Dr. John Balbus, director of the Office of Climate Change and Health Equity at the Department of Health and Human Services, noted, “We can be confident saying that 2023 was the worst year we’ve had since we started having reliable reporting on that.” The heat of 2023 was relentless, with ambulances responding tens of thousands of times to individuals affected by extreme temperatures.

The heat wave provided no respite, even during nighttime hours, leading to a persistent crisis. Texas A&M climate scientist Andrew Dessler described the situation in southern Texas as “grim,” noting that those most affected were individuals who worked outdoors or lacked air conditioning.

“It’s people that live the hot life. These are the ones who are dying,” Dessler said. University of Washington public health scientist Kristie Ebi, who contributed to a United Nations report on extreme weather, emphasized the lack of awareness surrounding the dangers of heat, calling it a “silent killer.”

Ebi observed that recent heat waves have arrived more rapidly and with greater severity than anticipated. Unlike previous events, such as those in Philadelphia in 1998 and Chicago in 1995, which primarily affected northern cities unaccustomed to high temperatures, last summer’s heatwave devastated even regions accustomed to the heat. Southern states, which are typically better prepared for high temperatures, experienced significant fatalities.

Arizona recorded 874 heat-related deaths, Texas 450, Nevada 226, Florida 84, and Louisiana 83. The unprecedented severity of last summer’s heat underscores the growing urgency to address the public health challenges posed by extreme temperatures. Disney World has already seen some heatwaves and high temperatures this summer.

June and July saw some temperatures reach above 100 degrees, with the heat index nearing 120 for some days. This prompted numerous advisories and warnings from the National Weather Service (NWS) in the Central Florida region, which also ended up messing with people’s Disney vacations. With safety being a top priority, guests are advised to heed the warnings sent out by the NWS and ensure their Disney destination plans are not threatened by excessive heat.

Heat Advisory for Central Florida in Effect From Morning Till Dusk

The Orlando Sentinel reports that the National Weather Service (NWS) in Melbourne is issuing a heat advisory for the entire Central Florida region, including Orlando, AKA Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort. According to the NWS, Central Florida will be under a heat advisory from late morning through early evening today.

The advisory will begin at 10 a.m. and remain in effect until 6 p.m. when temperatures are expected to reach the mid-to-low 90s.

Another Central Florida heat advisory from 10a to 6p https://t.co/80MUvEZ3J9 — Orlando Sentinel (@orlandosentinel) August 14, 2024

Peak heat indices are projected to range from 105 to 110 degrees. In addition to the heat, scattered storms and showers are forecasted for this afternoon, which may provide some respite from the high temperatures. Stronger storms may also develop.

Disney World guests in Central Florida are advised to take several precautions during the ongoing heat advisory to ensure their safety. Visitors should stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water and avoid excessive alcohol or caffeine consumption, which can exacerbate dehydration. Additionally, those planning to spend time outdoors should be mindful of the heat index and limit strenuous activities during peak hours.

Service Workers Demand and Protest Better Conditions During Extreme Heat

On Tuesday, service workers held rallies at significant airports in Charlotte and Phoenix, demanding urgent measures to ensure workplace safety amid extreme heat. The protests focused on the need for adequate breaks and access to drinking water, emphasizing the urgency of these protections.

In Phoenix, despite implementing a local heat ordinance earlier this year to address these issues, workers and lawmakers expressed concerns that the ordinance has not led to significant improvements and questioned its enforcement.

April Verrett, president of the Service Employees International Union leading the Heat Week campaign, stated that many heat-related deaths could have been prevented with better working conditions. Verrett called on the Biden-Harris administration to expedite the strengthening and implementing a federal heat rule.

In July, the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration proposed a federal regulation requiring employers to provide cool rest areas, drinking water, and breaks for workers when temperatures reach 80 degrees Fahrenheit.

However, the rule is still pending finalization. It must undergo a lengthy review process, face potential legal challenges, and navigate the uncertainties of an upcoming presidential election that could impact its progress.