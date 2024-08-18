Top American Theme Park Ceases Operations, Visitors Officially Notified of No Entry, No Refunds

One of the biggest theme parks in America will turn away every single guest today as it has officially shuttered its gates into both the theme park as well as its water park.

When a theme park shuts down, typically, thousands are affected.

Take Walt Disney World, for example. Many of their theme parks, like Magic Kingdom or EPCOT, can hold around 100,000 guests or more, and while it is not certain that each day that amount of people is venturing into every Disney theme park, it does mean that hundreds of thousands of guests could be affected if the park were to close.

Luckily for Disney World guests, a closure of the park is not a regular occurrence; in fact, it rarely happens, but there are other theme parks, such as the more regional parks, that will close with far more ease.

At Disney, the only park to shut down with little to no notice on a more “frequent” basis would be either Typhoon Lagoon or Blizzard Beach. Since the water parks can be easily affected by the weather, if there are too many thunderstorms ongoing or the temperature dips to something too low for many to want to swim in, we will see Disney shut the park down.

Most recently, Disney actually did shut down Typhoon Lagoon for Hurricane Debby.

Other parks such as Knott’s Berry Farm and Dollywood, two very popular American theme parks, have both closed multiple times this year. Knott’s Berry Farm, which is America’s first-ever theme park, has closed down typically due to weather inconveniences.

Dollywood, which is country star Dolly Parton’s theme park has actually closed quite a few times this year, and while weather has been at the root of some closures, there were also technical issues that posed an issue at the theme park as well.

Hurricane Debby, which turned into a Tropical Storm shortly after making landfall, also had an impact on the newly merged Six Flags theme park, Carowinds.

A park that has already had its fair share of controversy this year after Fury 325, one of the theme park’s coasters, had a cracked beam.

Carowinds, a sprawling 407-acre amusement park, straddles the border of North Carolina and South Carolina. Established in 1973 through the vision of Charlotte businessman Earl Patterson Hall, the park has evolved into a major regional attraction.

Originally conceived as a bridge between the two states, Carowinds offers a diverse range of entertainment options for visitors of all ages. Thrill seekers can experience the adrenaline rush of world-class roller coasters, while families can enjoy the playful atmosphere of Camp Snoopy. Carolina Harbor, the park’s water park, provides aquatic fun for everyone.

Beyond rides and attractions, Carowinds hosts a variety of seasonal events, including the Halloween-themed S-Carowinds and the winter wonderland of WinterFest. The park has also become a popular venue for live music and entertainment.

In recent years, Carowinds has undergone significant changes as part of the Six Flags Entertainment Corporation. This acquisition has expanded the park’s offerings, including new ticketing options and enhanced guest experiences.

As a result, Carowinds continues to be a beloved destination for residents of North and South Carolina and beyond.

The storm shut down the park unexpectedly, and today, just weeks after that inital closure, the theme park has confirmed that it is closed to all guests yet again, but this time, there is not a weather crisis at hand.

The official Carowinds X account took to social media to remind all guests that both Carowinds and Carolina Harbor Waterpark will remain closed for a private event.

⚠️ REMINDER: #Carowinds and Carolina Harbor Waterpark are closed for a private event today, Sunday, August 18.

⚠️ REMINDER: #Carowinds and Carolina Harbor Waterpark are closed for a private event today, Sunday, August 18. Calendar: https://t.co/srlaWxHyGf pic.twitter.com/8zWqeeV8a9 — Carowinds (@Carowinds) August 18, 2024

At times, it is not too shocking to see a company buy out a theme park in an attempt to do something special for its employees, which is likely the case here. This means that if you either purchased a ticket in hopes of visiting Carowinds today or you planned on using your Annual Pass to enter the theme park, you would be denied entry.

This closure would have been notified on the Carowinds calendar, and even if you Google “Carowinds” today, you will see the hours of operation that typically appear for any business that is Googled list the park as closed. That being said, there are many guests who likely did not check a calendar and assumed that since the park has been open every Sunday all summer long, today would not be any different.

For any guest that did make a mistake and purchased a ticket in hopes to only visit today, unfortunately, all sales are final. As the Carowinds site states, “I agree that all ticket sales are final. There are no refunds or exchanges. Tickets are only valid for admission to Carowinds.” This is one of the many rules that guests agree to when purchasing their tickets.

With the now complete merger, Six Flags and their newly acquired Cedar Fair parks are making big moves.

Six Flags is introducing an unlimited access pass for all its parks next year, including Carowinds, just a month after merging with Carowinds’ parent company. This all-park passport add-on provides unlimited entry and parking at all 42 of Six Flags’ amusement and water parks, starting January 6, according to the company’s announcement on Thursday.

Carowinds park pass holders in the Charlotte area can add this inclusive pass to their gold and prestige season passes, starting at $89 for the additional access, as listed on the park’s website. A gold pass costs $99 annually, while a prestige pass is priced at $260 annually, according to the website.

Cedar Fair, the former parent company of Carowinds, had already introduced an all-access pass for its parks in 2024, noted Six Flags spokesman Gary Rhodes. Last month, Cedar Fair and Six Flags completed an $8 billion merger, relocating the newly formed company’s headquarters to Charlotte. Cedar Fair had owned and managed Carowinds since 2006, after purchasing it from Paramount for $1.2 billion.

Carowinds is a 400-acre amusement park that spans the North and South Carolina border in Charlotte and Fort Mill, S.C. The all-park passport aims to unify Six Flags and Cedar Fair’s parks, according to Six Flags President and CEO Richard Zimmerman. This month, Six Flags also announced two new attractions at Carowinds’ Camp Snoopy, set to open next year—a family-friendly roller coaster and an interactive raft ride.

Additionally, Six Flags revealed plans to enhance its food and beverage offerings and facilities, though details on the investment and new menu items will be disclosed next year, Rhodes added.

What do you think about Carowinds shutting down for a private event on a weekend?