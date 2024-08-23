Can Disney Compete?: ‘Bluey’ Experience Gets Real

Bluey is undoubtedly one of the most successful cartoon characters currently on our screens, and Disney has played no small role in making that happen. However, is the beloved blue heeler finally ready for the Disney parks?

Thanks to its partnership with Disney+ and Disney Junior, Ludo Studio and Bluey creator Joe Brumm have an international phenomenon on their hands. Bluey’s popularity has stretched far beyond her beloved animated series, as she and her sister Bingo have appeared at multiple events and celebrations.

Getting Bluey into the Disney parks is almost inevitable, especially with the recent reveal at this year’s D23 expo, but Disney has some serious competition. Along with making an appearance at Alton Towers’ Cbeebies Land, the Heelers have their own and experience currently touring the US, and Disney needs to take notes.

Bluey Goes Beyond the Screen

For those of you outside of Australia or without a Disney+ subscription, Bluey is a heartwarming Australian animated children’s series about a playful blue heeler pup and her family. The show explores everyday family life through imaginative play, teaching young viewers valuable lessons about friendship, creativity, and the importance of family bonds.

As absolutely adorable as that descriptor is, nobody (not even Disney) could have predicted what an absolute smash the series would be. As a result, everyone wants a bit of the blue stuff these days, and both kids and adults want to be part of her world.

Although Bluey has her own stage play in the form of Bluey’s Big Play, a new immersive experience from CAMP has completely sucked her fans into her animated world. Meredith Goldstein from The Boston Globe reported her experience below.

“The hour-long immersive event — run by a “shop/play hybrid experience” company called CAMP — allows adults and kids to wander through the home of Bluey, the anthropomorphic star of the massively popular animated Australian show about a heeler puppy and her family.” “Patrons who visit “Bluey x CAMP” — which runs through Jan. 5 — enter through a gift shop, are let in through a secret door like a speakeasy, and find themselves in Bluey’s playroom.” “From there, they can wander all over a human-size installation of Bluey’s Heeler home. The sets are designed to reference moments in memorable episodes — and in every room, there’s an activity led by upbeat staffers, who behave like they were hired by Bluey to run the show.”

From the photos alone, the amount of detail that went into re-creating the Heeler House is simply mind-boggling. The creative team at CAMP could give the Disney Imagineers a run for their money, which should undeniably have the House of Mouse on its toes.

Can They Do It?

Disney might have the rights to stream Bluey on Disney+, but the company previously did not have the rights to merchandise and theme park appearances. However, that might be subject to change after this year’s D23 update.

For those not in the know, Disney revealed a Bluey and Bingo Meet and Greet at the Disney+ pavilion. If Disney is pulling them into the biggest promotional event on the company’s calendar, there’s no way that the studio isn’t planning something involving the beloved cartoon dogs.

That said, the Disney parks need something as big as Bluey herself, and the odds are already stacked against them. Although a Character Meet and Greet might satisfy most fans, Disney can do better.

Walt Disney Imagineering has some of the most creative and gifted minds in the industry, and Bluey more than deserves an experience worthy of Disney’s name and reputation. While not much has been revealed at the time of writing, this likely won’t be the last time we see something like this in the works.

Do you think Disney will get a new Bluey experience? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!