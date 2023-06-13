Live-Action ‘Little Mermaid’ Receives Cartoon Treatment for Disney Junior

Talk about some Disney-ception!

Disney’s live-action The Little Mermaid (2023) is still doing well in theaters, weeks after its initial release. The film is a live-action adaptation of the 1989 animated movie, although it told a story that was all its own. And now, that version of Ariel will continue to tell stories in Disney Junior’s all-new series, Ariel.

The animated Little Mermaid also previously had a series on the Disney Channel that focused on Ariel’s adventures under the sea, including her friends, family, and navigating her sense of adventure. The new series, which is geared toward preschool-aged children, will be similar and will include Ariel, King Triton, Flounder, Sebastian, and Ursula, as well as several exciting new friends and characters.

According to Variety, the show will focus on her love for the human world and all its exciting treasures, highlighting her curiosity and introducing young fans to all-new stories. The synopsis describes it as “full of charm, big ideas and a powerful voice” as Ariel learns “how to discover and appreciate the world around her and use her voice to inspire others.”

The live-action Little Mermaid took place somewhere in the Caribbean, which has been expanded upon for the animated series, featuring a variety of colorful music, food, festivals, fashion, and folklore while celebrating the diverse people, countries, and cultures found throughout the islands. It will be an immersive and entirely new story for a new generation of Ariel fans.

The Little Mermaid has been a beloved story for decades, and the original animated series highlighted Ariel’s diverse group of friends, including several of color and one Deaf mermaid, as well as her imaginative and innovative thinking. While it definitely feels like “Disney-ception” to make an animated series based off a live-action movie that’s based off an animated movie that also had an animated series, there’s no doubt the new Ariel is ready for more adventures right at home

