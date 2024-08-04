A Britney Spears Movie Is Officially On the Way!

Oh baby, baby!

In 1998, singer Britney Spears burst to the forefront of the music scene with the release of her hit song and music video “…Baby One More Time.” Almost overnight, Spears seemed to become a household name. Now, she wasn’t a complete newbie, as she had starred in The Mickey Mouse Club revival on The Disney Channel. She starred alongside other notable names like Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling.

Related: Former Mouseketeer Reveals Girls Who Looked “Sexually Active” Were Cut Fired From Popular Disney Show

After the release of her debut album, Spears remained in the headlines for years. Sadly, not all the headlines were good ones.

Of course, as a young woman, Ms. Spears went through her wild phase, where she was frequently spotted partying with other headline-making celebrities like Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan. But in 2006, her wayward actions got her in trouble when she was pulled over for driving with her young baby son on her lap.

After that, things seemed to fall apart for the starlet.

Just one year after being caught driving with her son in her lap, Spears had a very public breakdown, where she shaved her head and attacked paparazzi with an umbrella. In the following years, she relinquished custody of her two sons to her ex-husband, Kevin Federline. She was then forced into a conservatorship, which she was under for years.

Finally, in November 2021, the actress successfully separated herself from the conservatorship, which had been controlled by her father. Sadly, Ms. Spears claimed that her father abused her, controlled every aspect of her life, and forced to her perform when sick so she could continue to make a lot of money. Money, she claims, that her father stole from her and used to fund his lavish lifestyle.

It hasn’t been an easy road for the “Oops!… I Did It Again” singer. And now, audiences will get a whole new look at just how difficult things were for her.

On July 4, 2024, Spears published her new book, The Woman In Me. Now, it has been announced that her new story will become a big-screen biopic. The movie will be directed by Jon M. Chu, who is also the director behind the hit film Crazy Rich Asians (2018) and the upcoming film Wicked, based on the legendary Broadway play.

Related: Britney Spears Calls ‘The Mickey Mouse Club’ “Boot Camp” for Children

Per TheWrap:

Jon M. Chu has set his follow-up to “Wicked,” as he is set to direct an adaptation of Britney Spears’ memoir “The Woman in Me” for Universal, which won the film rights to the book after a competitive auction. “Wicked” producer Marc Platt will team up again with Chu for the project, which will be a biopic about the famed pop star behind hits like “Toxic” and “Oops… I Did It Again.” The project joins a series of music films in development at Universal, including a biopic about rap legend Snoop Dogg and an untitled project produced by Ryan Coogler inspired by the music of Prince.

Related: Britney Spears Once Went On an INSANE Disney World Shopping Spree

On August 1, Ms. Spears tweeted a teaser that she had been working on a project with Marc Platt — who we now know will serve as the biopic’s producer. Platt is most well-known for producing hit films like La La Land (2016), The Girl on the Train (2016), Cruella (2021), and Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid (2023).

Excited to share with my fans that I’ve been working on a secret project with #MarcPlatt. He’s always made my favorite movies … stay tuned 🌹🎥

Excited to share with my fans that I’ve been working on a secret project with #MarcPlatt. He’s always made my favorite movies … stay tuned 🌹🎥 — Britney Spears 🌹🚀 (@britneyspears) August 1, 2024

At this time, very few details are available on who will star in the film, when it will be released, or what it will be about. Ms. Spears has said that her new book tells her story without having to worry about consequences, since she wrote it after her conservatorship ended.

No casting has been announced, but Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has said that she would love to play the “Toxic” singer. Brown said that she relates to Spears since they both grew up in the public eye. Brown has also said that she really feels like she could tell Britney’s story in the right way.

Are you excited about a Britney Spears biopic? Who would you like to see play the songstress? Let us know in the comments!