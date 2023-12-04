Beloved Disney Star Begs Disturbing Cry for Help, Millions Forced to Watch

Growing up as a child actor in the Disney sphere, for some, like Justin Timberlake or Ryan Gosling, the Mouse House was a great way to help propel them into the careers they have. But there are others, like Demi Lovato, who may be doing better now, but previously faced major addiction issues which nearly ended her life, all stemming from the fame that she achieved at such an early age.

Several Disney Channel stars have gained immense popularity over the years, leaving a lasting impact on fans worldwide. Miley Cyrus rose to stardom as the lead in Hannah Montana, a show that showcased her dual life as a regular teenager and a famous pop star. Selena Gomez, known for her role as Alex Russo in Wizards of Waverly Place, became a household name, and her success extended beyond Disney. The Jonas Brothers, featuring Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas, gained fame on the network and went on to achieve success in the music industry. Demi Lovato, who starred in Sonny with a Chance, showcased her talents as an actress and singer.

When we look at the Disney Channel, there are a plethora of stars that come to mind. Ashley Tisdale, Dylan and Cole Sprouse, Zendaya, Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, and so many more compile a greater list of actors who helped blast so many shows and movies created by Disney to stardom. With such immense amounts of fame, however, comes greater challenges for some.

Miley Cyrus, a former Disney star recognized by many, has experienced significant controversy in mainstream media. Although she has transitioned into a successful music and acting career beyond Disney, her most notable role within the Disney community is Miley Stewart/Hannah Montana in the Disney Channel original series Hannah Montana, as we previously mentioned.

Reflecting on growing up in the spotlight and the pressure to maintain multiple versions of herself, Miley recently shared the challenges she faced. As Hannah Montana, a character deeply intertwined with music touring, Miley embodied the persona to the extent that many fans regarded Hannah as a real person alongside Miley.

In a separate instance, Mitchel Musso, known for portraying Oliver Oken in Hannah Montana, faced legal issues after allegedly stealing potato chips from a food market, resulting in his arrest.

Another Disney Channel actor, Orlando Brown, who played Eddie Thomas on That’s So Raven, had a prior arrest related to a domestic violence charge. Christy Carlson Romano, known for her roles in Even Stevens, Kim Possible, and Cadet Kelly, has been active on YouTube, discussing her experiences with Disney. In one video titled “How I Lost All My Money,” Romano candidly shares the challenges she encountered in Hollywood, including the pressures faced while on set.

Hilary Duff, star of Lizzie McGuire, has shared how becoming so famous so quickly made it tough to grow up, as the camera is always watching you as you transition through your youth into adulthood, critiquing every aspect of your appearance.

Overall, many Disney stars have made it clear that the fame they have received can be both a blessing and a curse.

There is one Disney star, however, who has had the most trials and tribulations through it all.

Britney Spears’ association with Disney began during her early career when she appeared in the Disney Channel television series The Mickey Mouse Club from 1992 to 1995. The show was a platform for young talents, and Britney showcased her singing and dancing skills during her time on the show.

Following her stint on The Mickey Mouse Club, Britney Spears rose to fame as a pop icon with her debut single “Baby One More Time” in 1998. While her music career skyrocketed, she maintained her connection with Disney through various projects. Notably, she contributed to the soundtrack of Disney’s animated film Mulan (1998) by recording the song “I Will Be There.”

Britney’s mental health struggles became highly publicized in the mid-2000s. In 2007, she faced a series of personal challenges, including a public divorce with Kevin Federline, custody battles, and intense media scrutiny. Her behavior during this period raised concerns, and she experienced a highly publicized breakdown. The media attention, paparazzi intrusion, and personal issues took a toll on her mental well-being.

In 2008, Britney Spears was placed under a conservatorship, a legal arrangement that gave her father and others control over her personal and financial affairs. This conservatorship has been a subject of controversy and led to the #FreeBritney movement, with fans advocating for Britney to regain control over her life.

In recent years, there have been significant developments in Britney’s legal situation, including her efforts to end the conservatorship. In June 2021, she spoke out in court, detailing the hardships she faced under the conservatorship. The court’s subsequent decisions had granted Britney more autonomy, and now, in 2023, she has finally been released from that conservatorship.

Many thought that this freedom would be amazing for Spears. She even released a memoir, The Woman In Me, which sold 1.1 million copies in the first week of its release. The book has also been Amazon’s most-sold non-fiction book for multiple weeks, and is also the number one most-read non-fiction book.

That being said, her social media posts have become a little more intimate and pornographic as of late, with odd editing styles, and comments turned off. Many have found this shocking behavior to be quite disturbing. Just yesterday, she shared a now-deleted poem with excessive punctuation, and incoherent wording.

Simon Elias (@SimonElias) took screenshots of the post.

Anyone ready to decipher #Britney’s since deleted IG post? #BritneySpears

The post came after she posted a video feeling herself in her bra and underwear. While the video has been seen by millions at this point, some have took to social media to share that they were so uncomfortable by the graphics that the could not finish watching.

You can watch the video here. Be aware that viewer discretion is advised.

It was recently reported that, “One advocacy group has speculated this may be evidence of a little-known psychiatric condition called akathisia.

The Akathisia Alliance shared a video of Britney dancing along with a caption suggesting her symptoms matched those associated with medication-induced akathisia.

They wrote, “Please watch our latest video for evidence that medication-induced #akathisia may be at least partially to blame, and share it so that it may reach people who can help Britney.”

Akathisia is defined as an inability to remain physically still that is linked to certain drugs, especially antipsychotics. People experiencing it feel an intense, uncontrollable need to move their lower bodies.

While this is not a diagnosed condition, fans of the pop star are overall worried about what Spears may be going through.

Do you think that Britney Spears is doing well? Or are her social media posts a cry for help?