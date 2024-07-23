Universal Studios Suffers “Difficult” Drop in Attendance and Revenue Across Theme Parks

Universal Studios sees a sharp decline in revenue and attendance.

Comcast recently posted results for its second quarter of 2024, revealing that the company’s theme park business saw revenue shrink to $1.98 billion, a drop of over 10% compared to the same quarter in 2023.

“In Studios and Theme Parks, we faced difficult comparisons to last year,” said Brian L. Roberts, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Comcast Corporation. However, Roberts said the company is still excited about the future. “Our upcoming film and TV content and the debut of Epic Universe bode very well for the future. According to the report, lower attendance at Universal’s domestic theme parks was a contributing factor in lower revenue. Comcast also points toward the negative impact of foreign currency at international Universal Studios theme park locations.

In comparison, The Walt Disney Company’s second quarter results revealed a 1.2% year-over-year increase in revenue. The report also revealed Disney’s entertainment wing was very successful.

There are two Universal resorts in the U.S.: one in Florida, Universal Orlando, and one in California, Universal Studios Hollywood. The earnings report can be seen in its entirety here. Regardless of reports and earnings results, excitement is incredibly high for the Universal fleet of theme parks, especially with Epic Universe right around the corner. Epic Universe Takes Shape

For the uninitiated, Epic Universe is Universal’s next major theme park. When complete, it will be part of the Universal Orlando Resort, joining the resort’s two other theme parks, Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida.

Epic Universe will be just that, “epic,” and is set to feature dozens of new rides, attractions, and experiences for guests to enjoy. The new theme park will be anchored by some of the world’s most famous and recognizable brands, such as Nintendo and Super Mario, as well as Harry Potter, a franchise that has already worked excellently for the Universal theme parks.

While an official opening date is yet to be revealed, Epic Universe is scheduled to open sometime in the summer of 2025. The new park will undoubtedly shake up the entire theme park industry when it does finally open and will likely kick up the competition among other Florida theme parks.

Will you be visiting Epic Universe? What’s your favorite Universal Studios theme park?