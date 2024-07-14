Popular Theme Park Dodges Stern Accusations, Releases Immediate Response to Prevent Crisis

A popular theme park received stern accusations, stirring debate online and prompting an immediate response to prevent a crisis.

Theme parks worldwide are constantly racing to provide the most fun and exciting experiences for guests of all ages, from new roller coasters to immersive themed lands and multi-million-dollar expansions.

Unfortunately, a popular theme park in the United Kingdom was forced to address severe accusations against the company.

With the rapid growth of AI-based tools in programming, writing, and even design, it is no surprise that some artists are starting to embrace them, perhaps a little too tightly.

On X (formerly known as Twitter), user @notjohn_wardley accused Drayton Manor, a popular theme park in the United Kingdom, of exploiting artificial intelligence. They claimed that “every new sign that comes out of the graphic design team at [the theme park] has AI in it.” The outraged user added that this practice was “extremely lazy.”

They posted photos of multiple signs across Drayton Manor that appeared to be generated by artificial intelligence to their eyes, which you can see below.

However, fellow netizens quickly pointed out that @notjohn_wardley’s accusations were inaccurate, mentioning that at least one of the images shared had the artist’s signature.

Regardless, the outraged user argued that the signature looked “as if the AI just generated it randomly as [it’s] unreadable.”

It didn’t take long before Drayton Manor took notice of the commotion, clapping back at the accusations by confirming the text in the image was indeed the artist’s signature. “Just to confirm that no AI is used in any of Drayton Manor’s signage,” the park added.

The use of AI tools recently sparked debate online after a teaser trailer for a fully AI-animated short surfaced, revealing the future of the animation industry for The Walt Disney Company and its competitors.

While Drayton Manor remains one of the most popular theme parks in the United Kingdom, the Staffordshire location could have to face an entertainment giant sooner than they expect.

Universal Destinations & Experiences continues to push forward on a multi-billion-dollar investment to develop a possible theme park and resort project in Bedford, United Kingdom.

The all-new location would be the first Universal theme park in Europe, which undoubtedly thrills fans. Unfortunately, according to officials, the project is still in its early planning stages and being evaluated.

What do you think about this situation? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!