‘The Mandalorian’ Star Crushed by Vicious Backlash After Trump Assassination “Joke”

The Mandalorian is one of the most popular streaming shows in the world, but that’s not protecting one of its most notable guest stars from a massive backlash over a bizarre anti-Trump “joke.”

‘The Mandalorian’ and Captain Bombardier

Jack Black appeared in the third season of The Mandalorian for the episode “Chapter 22: Guns for Hire,” which almost immediately became both a divisive and fan-favorite episode. The beloved comedian, actor, and musician starred in the episode as Captain Bombardier, a former Imperial officer who receives New Republic amnesty.

He eventually marries into the royal family of the Outer Rim planet Plazir-15, ruling alongside the Duchess (Lizzo) and making an enemy of another former IMperial portrayed by Christopher Lloyd.

Although The Mandalorian is not receiving quite the same critical love in the third season as it did in the first two batches of episodes, Jack Black and Lizzo’s episode was considered a highlight, particularly being noted for its comedic tone and multiple guest stars.

However, it is now doubtful that we may see Jack Black return as Captain Bombardier in a future Star Wars project, considering just how much of a backlash he is facing after a disastrous Tenacious D concert in Australia.

Tenacious D Canceled

This last weekend, comedy-rock duo Tenacious D (composed of Jack Black and Kyle Gass) performed a concert in Sydney, Australia, as part of The Spicy Meatball Tour. Unfortunately, the concert turned into very likely the last performance of the band ever.

During the concert, Kyle Gass was presented with a birthday cake for his 64th birthday and asked to make a wish. According to video recordings, the guitarist/vocalist responded with, “Don’t miss Trump next time,” referring to the very recent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, by Thomas Matthew Crooks. The shooter’s motives are unknown.

Trump was allegedly shot in the upper ear by an AR-15 round and was otherwise unharmed, currently appearing at the Republic National Convention in Milwaukee.

After the concert, The Mandalorian star addressed the “joke” about former President Trump via Instagram, condemning Kyle Gass’s statement and canceling all future projects, saying:

“I was blindsided by what was said at the show on Sunday. I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form. After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold. I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding.”

Kyle Gass also released an Instagram statement, apologizing for his “joke:”

“The line I improvised onstage Sunday night in Sydney was highly inappropriate, dangerous and a terrible mistake. I don’t condone violence of any kind, in any form, against anyone. What happened was a tragedy, and I’m incredibly sorry for my severe lack of judgement [sic]. I profoundly apologize to those I’ve let down and truly regret any pain I’ve caused.”

Despite (or perhaps because of) the immediate condemnation, Jack Black is now facing a vitriolic backlash from both sides of the political aisle.

Fellow Mandalorian guest star (and current Disney litigant) Gina Carano took to Twitter/X to excoriate Jack Black, saying:

“…@jackblack a man was murdered protecting his family for a bullet meant for Trump and it’s funny to you. A family is left without a husband and a father and you and your band mates laugh and wish the bullet would’ve murdered Trump. Get a mirror and look in it and see who is looking back. Enjoy the privilege of keeping your jobs. They won’t come for you when you’re one of them, but once they’ve used you up, they will throw you away just like they have the rest of us. For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul? – Mark 8:36”

Notably, Gina Carano seems to be conflating the incident with her own conflict with Disney and implying that Jack Black was making the Trump joke that he himself has condemned. But she is not alone in the conservative criticism of the actor.

Country singer John Rich also appears to think that Jack Black was the band member who made the comment, Tweeting: “Play stupid games, win stupid prizes! @jackblack had to cancel his entire tour after wishing death on DJT “next time.”

Meanwhile, left-wing social media commentators are canceling Jack Black and heaping abuse on him for supposedly turning his back on his longtime bandmate. @mikegamms posted, “Not Jack Black throwing Kyle Gass under the bus for making a joke about Trump. What an absolute coward. You literally have a song about Donald Trump being in the KKK, “March. Yet draw the line at KG saying “I hope they don’t miss next time.” This is so weak.”

More succinctly, @PoorOldRoloTony said, “Jack Black ruined decades of goodwill so quickly that he’s probably going to have to go back to making gaming YouTube videos.”

Jack Black has not made any further social media statements since breaking up the band, but with this kind of bilateral firestorm, he might not be welcome back at The Mandalorian or any other Star Wars series soon.

What do you think of the Jack Black criticism?