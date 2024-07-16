Jack Black Abruptly Ends 30-Year Career, Cancels All Future Projects

Jack Black has canceled “all future creative plans” for his beloved rock band Tenacious D and canceled their ongoing tour after partner Kyle Gass made a “joke” regarding the recent attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

Tenacious D was performing in Sydney, Australia, on Sunday when founding member/guitarist/vocalist Kyle Gass was presented with a birthday cake on stage in honor of his 64th birthday. Fellow founding member/guitarist/vocalist Jack Black asked him to “make a wish;” apparently, Gass responded with “Don’t miss Trump next time.”

This was a clear reference to the very recent assassination attempt on Trump during a political rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, by Thomas Matthew Crooks, whose motives are currently unknown and who was immediately killed by a Secret Service sniper in the aftermath of the shooting. Trump was apparently shot in the upper ear and was otherwise unharmed.

Controversy immediately exploded around the Kyle Gass comment, which was condemned by the media and Australian politicians. Senator Ralph Babet, leader of the right-wing United Australia Party, has demanded that Jack Black and Gass’ visas be revoked, saying, “Anything less than a deportation is an endorsement of the shooting and the attempted assassination of Donald J. Trump.” Notably, Babet has previously been a staunch supporter of unlimited free speech and defended his own social media posting of graphic violence.

Jack Black has (via Instagram) condemned Kyle Gass’ “joke” and canceled the ongoing tour and all projects, de facto breaking up the band. His post read:

“I was blindsided by what was said at the show on Sunday. I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form. After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold. I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack Black (@jackblack)

Kyle Gass has himself taken to Instagram to issue his own apology:

“The line I improvised onstage Sunday night in Sydney was highly inappropriate, dangerous and a terrible mistake. I don’t condone violence of any kind, in any form, against anyone. What happened was a tragedy, and I’m incredibly sorry for my severe lack of judgement [sic]. I profoundly apologize to those I’ve let down and truly regret any pain I’ve caused.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyle Gass (@theactualkylegass)

Tenacious D was formed by Jack Black and Kyle Gass in Los Angeles in 1994 when both men were members of The Actors’ Gang theater company. The band developed a cult following and starred in a three-episode HBO comedy series. Since then, they have released four albums, appeared in multiple movies and TV series, starred in the feature film Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny (2006), and headlined numerous festivals and tours. Now, it seems that, after 30 years, the band has been truly canceled.

