Disney Confirms 2024 Release Date for Johnny Depp’s Next ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’

The latest Pirates of the Caribbean project is just days away. Are you ready for a swashbuckling adventure?

Related: “Magic Kingdom” No Longer: Classic Disney World Park Facing Expiration After 53 Years

It’s been seven years since Walt Disney Studios released Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017). Fans have long hoped for a sixth film to join the ranks of Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003), Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006), Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007), and Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011).

The franchise came to a shocking halt when its star, Johnny Depp (Captain Jack Sparrow), was accused of domestic abuse by ex-wife Amber Heard. In 2020, the actor lost a libel trial against The U.K. Sun, who referred to Depp as a “wife beater.”

In 2022, Depp sued Heard for defamation in Virginia. The Edward Scissorhands (1990) star claimed that an Op-Ed in The Washington Post in which Heard called herself a “victim of domestic abuse” negatively impacted his reputation.

Depp won the United States lawsuit but hasn’t returned to a Pirates of the Caribbean movie. Walt Disney Studios remains tight-lipped about a potential sixth film in the franchise, though insiders say multiple replacements, including Margot Robbie and Austin Butler, have been considered for Depp.

Though Disney has stayed silent on the film franchise, fans can return to the high seas in video game form this week with the premiere of the Fortnite x Pirates of the Caribbean collaboration.

Related: Immediate Alert: Guests Urged To Cancel Disney Parks Vacations, Warning Issued

On July 19, “The Cursed Sails” comes to Fortnite Battle Royale. Players can follow all-new storylines using limited-time items inspired by Pirates of the Caribbean.

Alongside in-game features, players can dress the part by purchasing three skins inspired by Elizabeth Swann (Kiera Knightley), Captain Hector Barbossa (Geoffrey Rush), and Davy Jones (Bill Nighy). The complete set includes three character-inspired swords, a “Little Kraken” back bling, and an emote.

A curse births a captain. The pirates’ life lives through Elizabeth Swann, in the Shop!

A curse births a captain.

The pirates’ life lives through Elizabeth Swann, in the Shop! pic.twitter.com/gE9B84fhVd — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 17, 2024

Your fate belongs to you! Vengeance, leadership, and swordmaster-y can be found in the Shop through Captain Barbossa.

Your fate belongs to you!

Vengeance, leadership, and swordmaster-y can be found in the Shop through Captain Barbossa. pic.twitter.com/fq7sdxddrJ — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 17, 2024

He is the sea, with or without his heart. Davy Jones is out of his locker and into yours when you buy him from the Shop! Don’t forget your deep sea critter, Little Kraken 🌊



Don’t forget your deep sea critter, Little Kraken 🌊 pic.twitter.com/2ZmHjQV5o3 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 17, 2024

Free pirate-themed items are available to all Fortnite players who complete themed quests, but the Captain Jack Sparrow skin is only available to those who purchase the premiere battle pass.

This upcoming release is a glimpse into the future of Disney’s gaming division. Earlier this year, CEO Bob Iger revealed that Disney would bolster existing Marvel, Star Wars, and other collaborations with Fortnite. The Mouse invested $1.5 million in Epic Games, the studio behind the battle royale giant.

What other collaborations should Epic Games and The Walt Disney Company develop? Share your ideas with Inside the Magic in the comments.