Michael Keaton Is Hades: Viral Live-Action ‘Hercules’ Cast Also Rejects Disney’s Reported Desire for POC Leading Man

Disney fans are going wild over a viral casting announcement regarding the upcoming live-action Hercules remake.

Directed by Ron Clements and John Musker, Disney’s Hercules (1997) follows the story of the eponymous hero, the son of Zeus (Rip Torn), who is turned mortal by the villainous god Hades (James Woods). As a young man with extraordinary strength, Hercules embarks on a journey to reclaim his divine status by proving himself a true hero.

Accompanied by his mentor, the satyr Phil, played by Danny DeVito, and his loyal winged horse, Pegasus, Hercules faces various trials and adversaries, including the manipulative Hades, who seeks to overthrow Zeus and rule Mount Olympus. Hercules is a beloved part of the Disney Renaissance era and, as such, is inevitably being made into a live-action movie.

Along with other classic Disney animated stories, a live-action Hercules is also on the slate for The Walt Disney Company. Despite there being no cast confirmations just yet, anticipation is high, judging by how beloved the Disney animation is. Anticipation is so high, in fact, that fans have taken it into their own hands and cast the movie themselves.

The result is a viral live-action Hercules poster complete with the entire cast of actors. Circulating on social media sites like Facebook and TikTok, the cast includes Zane Phillips as the titular Hercules and Jodie Comer as love interest Meg. Michael Keaton of Batman and Beetlejuice fame is in the role of God of the Underworld, Hades.

Other cast members for the fictional event include Danny DeVito, who voiced Phil in the original movie, Jennifer Hudson, Stanley Tucci, Simon Pegg, and Nick Frost. See the poster here.

Phillips, who has appeared in projects like Fire Island (2022), Legacies, and Glamorous, has long been desired to play Hercules thanks to his charm and physique. Still, judging by rumors spanning three years, Disney wants a person of color to lead the live-action Hercules remake.

Director Guy Ritchie is reportedly set to cast a person of color in the lead role of Hercules for his upcoming live-action reboot, a character originally voiced by Tate Donovan/Josh Keaton and sung by Roger Bart in Disney’s 1997 animated classic.

Rumors have circulated for years that Disney has been considering a person of color for the title role, with Michael B. Jordan, known for his roles in Creed (2015) and Black Panther (2018), being a prominent candidate. However, neither Disney nor Jordan has confirmed any discussions about his casting as the legendary hero.

The casting of a person of color as Hercules aligns with other recent adaptations of the Greek gods-inspired movie, such as the theatrical stage production casting a Black actor in the titular role. A new version of the stage show will soon arrive in London’s West End at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

Anthony and Joe Russo (the Russo Brothers) will produce the live-action Hercules, which is expected to offer a modern twist on Disney’s original story, with some inspiration drawn from TikTok. Guy Ritchie, who successfully directed Disney’s Aladdin (2019) remake, which grossed over $1 billion globally, will be at the helm.

Dave Callaham, known for his work on Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021) and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023), will write the script.

Disney’s live-action movies have gained significant attention for their adaptations of beloved animated classics and original stories. Since the early 2000s, Disney has reimagined many of its animated hits as live-action films.

This trend gained steam with high-profile releases such as Cinderella (2015), The Jungle Book (2016), and Beauty and the Beast (2017). Each offered a fresh take on Disney’s animated favorites while often incorporating new elements to appeal to both nostalgic audiences and new viewers.

The live-action slate has also included adaptations of animated classics like Mulan (2020) and Cruella (2021), which reimagined the origins of iconic characters. Disney’s live-action movies continue to blend innovative visual effects, star-studded casts, and beloved stories, maintaining a strong presence in the film industry and catering to audiences looking for both nostalgia and new adventures.

Although prominently featured on Disney’s slate, with releases like Disney’s Snow White (2025) and Moana (2026) coming soon, live-action remakes aren’t always well-received. In fact, a handful of movies, like Rob Marshall’s The Little Mermaid (2023), are some of the most divisive entries ever to come out of the House of Mouse.

It will be interesting to see if the live-action Hercules lives up to its Disney predecessor.

The 1997 version of Hercules received positive reviews for its entertaining story, humor, and musical numbers. However, it did not achieve the same box office success as some of Disney’s earlier 1990s hits, such as Aladdin (1992) and The Lion King (1994).

Despite this, it has since gained a dedicated fan base, and the film remains a beloved entry in Disney’s animated canon.

