Disney Food Contamination Confirmed, Theme Park Rushes To Stop the Spread

Disney cast members rushed to stop the spread of an alleged foodborne illness at Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe on Sunday. The Disneyland Resort restaurant closed unexpectedly, and some guests were denied their completed pickup orders.

Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe is a Mary Poppins (1964) themed Quick Service dining location on Main Street, U.S.A, at Disneyland Park. Guests can order at the counter or via Mobile Order on the Disneyland Resort app, whether popping in for a raspberry macaron or a hearty sandwich.

The Disneyland Park bakery and restaurant is incredibly convenient, operating from theme park open to close. That made it all the more shocking for one guest when their completed order was ripped away from them without a refund.

Redditor u/DeliciousNose8060 went to pick up a Mobile Order from Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe around 11:00 p.m. on Sunday when they noticed Disney cast members “very abruptly kicking everyone out.” They said the employees claimed the restaurant was closing early and refused to hand out completed orders.

“I went to the pickup counter and as the girl was packing up my order, another employee came by and said I couldn’t have it because they were closing early,” the Disney Park guest recalled. “The plates were literally in my hands at the time. I was so confused, and the worker who was handing me the food also looked super confused and didn’t seem to know what was going on.”

The concerned guest returned the food to the Disney cast members and overheard them discussing the reasoning for the sudden shutdown. Allegedly, a dangerous and potentially deadly foodborne illness had contaminated all of the restaurant’s offerings.

“As we were leaving, the same staff member who shut down the restaurant and kicked everyone out, made a comment about getting ‘poisoned’ if we were to eat it,” they wrote.

On Monday, the Disney Park guest still hadn’t received communication about a refund from Disneyland Resort.

“My order history says order processed since they had my food ready and waiting for me!” they explained.

Any guests impacted by the closure should contact Disneyland Resort Guest Services before doing a chargeback or involving their financial institution.

Disneyland Resort didn’t comment publicly on Sunday’s Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe incident. The Quick Service restaurant re-opened on Monday, and Mobile Ordering was available through the Disneyland Resort app.

