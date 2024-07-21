Popular Disney World “Hidden Gem” Set to Become Sit Down Restaurant!

There is a lot of planning involved in taking a Walt Disney World Resort vacation. There are dozens of hotel options to choose from, ranging from Value to Deluxe. You also have to figure out what kind of tickets you want, wonder if park hopping is best for you, and consider going to the water parks. Is it worth it for your party to purchase Disney’s Lightning Lane Multi Pass or just wait in line? Finally, you have to decide what dining spots you want to enjoy during your trip.

There are nearly 400 places to eat at The Most Magical Place on Earth, ranging from snack spots where you can get a Mickey Pretzel to quick-service locations where you can indulge in dishes like Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese. For those guests who want to splurge a little, sit-down dining spots like Tusker House in Animal Kingdom are always a great choice.

With so many great places to eat, not all of them have the same recognition as places like Cinderella’s Royal Table or Flame Tree BBQ. There are places that are known as “hidden gems” — they serve great food, have a great atmosphere, and have relatively low crowds.

Related: Hidden Gems for Disney Adults at Walt Disney World

One of those hidden gems is Geyser Point Bar & Grill at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge.

Geyser Point is a poolside dining spot that overlooks Seven Seas Lagoon. The menu offers delectable grab-and-go options and mouthwatering eats and sweets. Guests can enjoy options like Crispy Peking Ribs, a Charcuterie Board, Crab Cakes, a Bison Cheeseburger, a Steak Sandwich, Apple Cider Sorbet, Campfire S’mores, and more.

In recent years, Geyser Point has gone from a hidden gem to a place guests seek out, even if they aren’t staying at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, where the restaurant is located. And that is why Disney will reportedly be turning the walk-up hot spot into a sit-down dining location this September!

Inside the Magic spoke to a Geyser Point cast member who confirmed that the big change is just about two months away. The cast member said that the restaurant is becoming too popular, and they need to make it a sit-down restaurant in order to handle the crowds and the increasing wait times.

Related: Your Guide to Disney’s Wilderness Lodge Resort

At this time, few details are available. We do not know if the restaurant will eliminate its grab-and-go options or expand its menu to accommodate larger crowds. We also do not know if it will become part of the Walt Disney World Dining Plan and use a sit-down credit.

Geyser Point Bar & Grill is not the only incredible dining spot guests can enjoy at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge. Guests can experience a memorable table service meal at Whispering Canyon Cafe and Storybook Dining at Artist Point with Snow White. Then, there is the quick service spot, Roaring Fork. Guests looking for a delicious libation can head on over to Territory Lounge.

Inside The Magic will keep readers updated as we learn more!

Are you excited to see Geyser Point become a sit-down restaurant? Let us know in the comments!