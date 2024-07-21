This former DC star is breaking their silence on their role being recast.

The earlier iteration of the DC Film Universe, called the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), prominently featured Zack Snyder’s Justice League. It introduced audiences to Henry Cavill as Superman/Clark Kent, Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman/Diana Prince, Ezra Miller as The Flash/Barry Allen, Jason Momoa as Aquaman/Arthur Curry, and Ray Fisher as Cyborg/Victor Stone.

Following the Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) merger, the studio experienced major restructuring, resulting in the departure of Walter Hamada, the former head of WB’s DC film division.

James Gunn, known for directing the Guardians of the Galaxy series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) for The Walt Disney Company and The Suicide Squad (2021) (not to be confused with the 2016 Suicide Squad featuring Jared Leto as the Joker), took over Hamada’s role, alongside co-CEO Peter Safran.

Currently, DC Studios is embarking on a completely unique endeavor, one that claims to be notably distinct from the productions of Marvel Studios.

Central to this new DCU phase led by the newly restructured DC Studios is the reshuffling of the franchise’s cast. Touted as a fresh start for the DC superhero movie franchise, Gunn is beginning his new DCU with Superman, set to debut in 2025, and is currently being filmed with David Corenswet (Hollywood) as the eponymous Superman/Clark Kent/Kal-El.

Now, the next superhero film for the DCU could very likely be the new Batman venture The Brave and the Bold — but it could equally be the Superman follow-up, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow has currently been confirmed to star Milly Alcock (House of the Dragon) in the lead role of Kara Zor-El/Supergirl, and will be set after the character’s introduction in the upcoming Superman film.

According to Fandango (via Screenrant), Aquaman star from the now defunct DC Extended Universe, Jason Momoa, is finally opening up about the much-rumored role of the DC Comics’ wolf-like Lobo in James Gunn’s DC Universe (DCU) — and how he would be down to play the character.

Getting candid about being recast in the DC film universe, Momoa says:

So, Lobo… I used to collect comics and I don’t do so much anymore, but he was always my favorite. And I’ve always wanted to play Lobo because I’m like, ‘Hello?.’ It’s pretty perfect. It’s the perfect role. I mean, listen, if they call me and ask me to play it? It’s a f*** yeah. But, I mean, that’s a guarantee.

Continuing, Momoa adds that he hasn’t officially been contacted by DC:

So, you don’t have to worry about that. But, I haven’t received that call. So, I don’t want to put any fake news out there but if they ever call me and ask me to play, or ask me to audition, I’m there.

Of course, much like Marvel Studios who likes actors to keep (extremely) quiet on any behind-the-scenes goings-on, it’s also very likely that Momoa could be lying about not being contacted about Lobo.

Either way, he seems more than keen to take on the wolfish role.

What do you think about Jason Momoa taking on the role of DC’s Lobo and abandoning Aquaman? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

More on Aquaman

After facing delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and post-production challenges, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom was released on December 20, 2023, by director James Wan as the sequel to Aquaman (2018). The film’s storyline revolves around Aquaman’s efforts to safeguard Atlantis from ancient power-induced devastation.

The cast includes Jason Momoa as Atlantis’ Arthur Curry/Aquaman, Amber Heard as Princess Mera, skilled in water manipulation and telepathic communication with Atlanteans; Patrick Wilson as Orm Marius, Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus of Xebel, Yahya Abdul Mateen II as Black Manta/David Kane seeking vengeance against Aquaman, Temuera Morrison as Tom Curry, Nicole Kidman as Queen Atlanna.

Other notable cast members include Randall Park as Dr. Stephen Shin, Vincent Regan as Atlan, Jani Zhao as Stingray, Indya Moore as Karshon, and Pilou Asbæk as Kordax.