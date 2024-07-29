Country Legend Dolly Parton Begins Rap Career, New Album Leaks

If there’s anyone who could drop bars and make a change decades after entering the music industry, it’s Dolly Parton, right?

Dolly Parton, a name synonymous with country music, has carved out an unparalleled legacy in the entertainment industry. With a career spanning over six decades, Parton is not only a musical powerhouse but also a beloved cultural icon. Her influence extends beyond music into philanthropy, acting, and business, making her a multifaceted legend.

Born in 1946 in Sevier County, Tennessee, Parton’s rise to fame began in the 1960s with her appearances on The Porter Wagoner Show. Her distinct voice, coupled with her songwriting prowess, quickly catapulted her to stardom.

Over the years, she has amassed numerous accolades, including 11 Grammy Awards, 50 nominations, and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. Her classic hits such as “Jolene,” “9 to 5,” and “I Will Always Love You” have cemented her status as a country music icon.

Parton’s contributions to the music industry are not limited to her own performances. She has penned over 3,000 songs, many of which have been covered by other artists, earning her a place in the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Beyond music, Parton’s entrepreneurial ventures, such as Dollywood, her theme park in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, and her philanthropic efforts through the Imagination Library, which provides free books to children, showcase her commitment to giving back to the community.

Dollywood, opened in 1986, is a testament to Parton’s vision and dedication to her roots. The theme park, nestled in the foothills of the Smoky Mountains, is one of the most visited tourist attractions in Tennessee, drawing millions of visitors each year.

It features a variety of rides, shows, and attractions that celebrate Appalachian culture and Parton’s own life and career. The park’s success has not only boosted the local economy but also provided countless jobs and opportunities for the region.

While Parton’s legacy in country music is well-established, her recent foray into the rap genre has taken many by surprise. In February 2024, Parton made headlines with her first rap hit, “Powerful Women,” a collaboration with renowned rapper Pitbull.

The track, featured on Pitbull’s EP Trackhouse (Daytona 500 Edition), debuted at number 4 on Billboard’s Rap Digital Song Sales chart, marking Parton’s first appearance on a rap chart.

“Powerful Women” is an uplifting anthem that blends Parton’s signature country style with modern rap elements. The song samples the chorus of Parton’s classic “9 to 5,” reimagined with a contemporary twist.

Parton’s collaboration with Pitbull, known for his dynamic and genre-blending style, has been lauded for its innovative approach. The track sold 1,616 copies in its first week, reflecting Parton’s continued ability to captivate audiences across different musical landscapes.

Parton’s venture into rap with “Powerful Women” is more than just a musical experiment; it signifies her willingness to embrace new challenges and break genre boundaries. The collaboration with Pitbull, AKA Mr. Worldwide, is a testament to her adaptability and her desire to stay relevant in an ever-evolving music industry.

📸 Dolly Parton and Pitbull pic.twitter.com/d0YLv5h0Xz — Country Central (@CountryCentral) March 3, 2024

Pitbull’s Trackhouse (Daytona 500 Edition) EP, which also features country legend Tim McGraw, showcases a blend of country and rap, appealing to fans of both genres.

Parton’s involvement in this project highlights her openness to collaboration and her ability to seamlessly integrate her unique style into different musical contexts. The song’s success on the rap charts is a remarkable achievement, adding yet another milestone to Parton’s illustrious career.

Following the success of “Powerful Women,” leaks have revealed that Parton is set to collaborate with another major artist, Post Malone. Known for his versatility and genre-defying music, Post Malone’s partnership with Parton has generated significant buzz in the music industry.

While details about the collaboration are still under wraps, the leaked information suggests that the track will feature a blend of Parton’s country roots and Malone’s eclectic style, which spans hip-hop, pop, and rock. This upcoming project is expected to push the boundaries of both artists’ musical capabilities, offering fans a unique and exciting listening experience.

Parton’s unexpected venture into rap is a reflection of her enduring legacy of reinvention. Throughout her career, she has consistently pushed the boundaries of what is expected from a country artist. From her early days on The Porter Wagoner Show to her groundbreaking solo career, Parton has always been at the forefront of innovation in the music industry.

Her ability to adapt and evolve has kept her relevant for decades, appealing to multiple generations of fans. Whether it’s through her music, her business ventures, or her philanthropic efforts, Parton continues to inspire and entertain.

As anticipation builds for her collaboration with Post Malone, Parton shows no signs of slowing down. Her willingness to explore new genres and collaborate with diverse artists underscores her commitment to artistic growth and experimentation. This latest chapter in her career is a testament to her fearless approach to music and her dedication to breaking down barriers.

Back in 2023, Dolly Parton released her newest album — titled Rockstar — and she has been collaborating with goddaughter Miley Cyrus on numerous ventures related to her career.