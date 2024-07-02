“Canceled,” Miley Cyrus Risky Connection With Dolly Parton Goes Wrong

Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton share a unique bond that goes beyond their familial ties. Parton, a country music legend and cultural icon, has been a significant influence and a guiding force in Cyrus’s life and career.

As Cyrus has evolved from a child star on Hannah Montana to a pop sensation with hits like Wrecking Ball and Flowers, Parton’s mentorship and support have been constants.

Dolly Parton, known for her dazzling performances, sharp wit, and philanthropic efforts, has always been a beacon of inspiration for Cyrus. Growing up, Cyrus was surrounded by Parton’s music and larger-than-life persona. This exposure undoubtedly shaped her artistic sensibilities and work ethic.

Over the years, Parton has offered Cyrus invaluable advice, encouraging her to be true to herself and embrace her uniqueness. This guidance has been instrumental as Cyrus navigates the often tumultuous waters of fame and the music industry.

Their bond was highlighted recently during a candid interview where Cyrus shared a delightful exchange with her grandmother. Cyrus recounted how Parton reacted when she told her about an adventurous feat she undertook for a Gucci ad campaign. In a bid to create an unforgettable visual, Cyrus hiked to the Hollywood sign in high heels. This act elicited a characteristically nonchalant response from Parton.

“Honey, I do everything in heels!” Parton quipped, showcasing her trademark blend of humor and grace. This light-hearted moment quickly became a topic of discussion among fans on social media.

One user humorously noted on X, “I love that Dolly wasn’t even impressed.” Another user added with a touch of sarcasm, “No, she got out of her car on the paved service road near the top and walked 20 yards for the footage.”

In the same interview, Cyrus revealed a heartfelt conversation she had with Parton about her performance at the 2024 Grammys.

Doubtful about participating in the prestigious event, Cyrus sought her grandmother’s advice. “A tough conversation I had with her: I told her, ‘I’m wondering if I’m going to do the Grammys or not,” Cyrus shared. Parton’s response was both encouraging and empowering. “Well, of course, you’re going to do the Grammys, and you’re not just going to show up, but you’re going to show off. And you’re going to be everything that you are sitting right here in front of me.”

While the ad itself might have been a little risky, and the connection with Dolly Parton didn’t go as planned, it has been met with widespread acclaim.

The Gucci ad campaign, which features Cyrus in a series of visually stunning and daring sequences, showcases her versatility and boldness as an artist. However, even amidst the praise, Cyrus is no stranger to controversy and criticism. Over the years, she has faced numerous attempts by fans and critics alike to “cancel” her.

One notable instance was her infamous performance at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards, where her provocative act with Robin Thicke sparked a media frenzy and public outcry. Critics lambasted her for what they perceived as inappropriate behavior, but Cyrus defended her artistic choices.

In 2017, Cyrus faced backlash for comments she made about hip-hop music, which many interpreted as dismissive and culturally insensitive.

The uproar led to accusations of cultural appropriation and calls for her to be “canceled.” Cyrus responded by clarifying her statements and expressing her respect for the genre and its artists. She later apologized for her remarks.

Despite these controversies, Cyrus has continually reinvented herself and her music.

While Cyrus has faced some criticism over the years, her mentor, Dolly Parton, continues to be one of the most beloved icons in the world today.

Her genuine warmth, infectious humor, and unwavering humility, coupled with her immense talent and philanthropic efforts, have endeared her to millions around the world. Whether it’s her timeless hits like Jolene and 9 to 5, her iconic fashion, or her dedication to charitable causes such as literacy programs and disaster relief, Parton’s impact is universally cherished.