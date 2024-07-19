Compared to other Orlando theme parks like Universal Studios, the Walt Disney World Resort is easily one of the more tame locations, but it still has its thrills. However, a wave of sickness has plagued guests all summer, and it’s getting dangerous.

Apart from intense attractions like Expedition Everest, Tower of Terror, and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Disney World isn’t exactly known for being a thrill park. That said, reports of guests suffering fainting spells, chest pains, and motion sickness continue to become a major concern.

An official injury report from The Orlando Sentinel shared that eleven incidents were reported at Orlando’s theme parks, and Disney was tied to six with Universal Studios pegged for the other five. Naturally, these aren’t exactly optics the House of Mouse wants to present.

Is Disney World Still Safe?

From April to June, several potentially dangerous incidents were reported to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services in accordance to regulation agreements. The official report shares the following information:

“In April, a 60-year-old male complained of chest pain after leaving Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin, a dark ride at Magic Kingdom. In May, a 76-year-old man felt faint after riding Tron Lightcycle / Run, a roller coaster at that park. A 39-year-old woman reported disorientation while exiting Space Mountain, another Magic Kingdom coaster, in May. “In June, a 42-year-old woman at Epcot reported back pain after exiting Frozen Ever After, a log-flume dark ride, and a 69-year-old man experienced dizziness on Minnie & Mickey’s Runaway Railroad, a dark ride at Disney’s Hollywood Studios theme park. “At Typhoon Lagoon, one of Disney World’s water parks, a 25-year-old guest hit her head and lost consciousness while riding Humunga Kowabunga, a body slide that the company’s website describes as featuring ‘a near-vertical five-story drop.’

It should be thoroughly understood that while The Walt Disney Company adheres to several high safety standards, there are still precautions guests can take before choosing to ride the various attractions at the parks. Additionally, Disney offers several first aid stations available throughout park property should the need for immediate attention arise.

Well-Begun is Half Done

This isn’t the first time Disney World attractions have been linked to severe health concerns, as EPCOT’s Mission Space has a history with many worse symptoms than fainting spells. Still, potential park-hoppers should be aware if they have any sort of lasting conditions.

Guests can visit Disney World’s official site for further information about property rules and regulations (seen here), but sometimes common sense is the best asset. If a ride, attraction, or experience looks or feels too intense, it might be a good idea to slow down, take a breather, and proceed to another attraction.

If guests are prone to motion sickness and dizzy spells, as it seems many were in the report above, taking proper medication or even something as simple as chewing some ginger candy could help alleviate those symptoms. However, those with other health conditions such as heart problems and similar situations might want to abstain from certain attractions.

As with any vacation, attention to prep work is practically mandatory before even buying the plane tickets. Before booking your stay at the resort, consider whether or not you or your party is well enough to travel, if they are at risk for sickness or injury, or if they are prone to any form of contagious illnesses prior to travel.

Few things suck the magic out of your Disney vacation quicker than sickness or injury. While the Disney parks have resources to aid guests if such circumstances arise, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.

Has a Disney World Ride made you ill? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!