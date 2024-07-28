Disney World Florida Accused of Racism, Denies Entry to Guest in Palestinian Flag Shirt

A Walt Disney World Resort guest claims that the Central Florida Disney park denied his entry because he wore a Palestinian flag t-shirt and a “Free Palestine” hat. He posted a video of his interaction with security cast members on social media.

Guests must adhere to Walt Disney World Resort’s dress code when visiting Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney Springs. Security cast members have the right to remove any guests who don’t follow theme park attire policies.

However, some of the rules are a bit murky. While Walt Disney World Resort clearly states that guests 14 and older can’t wear costumes, other policies are more open to interpretation. For example, the dress code bans clothing with “objectionable material” or exposing “excessive portions of the skin that may be viewed as inappropriate for a family environment.”

It’s up to security cast members to interpret Walt Disney World Resort’s fluid dress code policy, but one recent visitor to the Central Florida Disney parks felt that they unfairly targeted him.

Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman on X), a journalist, recently shared a video taken at the Transportation & Ticket Center at Walt Disney World Resort. Here, guests enter a security checkpoint before taking the Monorail or watercraft to Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, and Disney’s Contemporary Resort.

MAN IS DENIED ENTRY INTO DISNEY WORLD FOR WEARING PALESTINE T-SHIRT

MAN IS DENIED ENTRY INTO DISNEY WORLD FOR WEARING PALESTINE T-SHIRT pic.twitter.com/tovrE409I4 — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) July 18, 2024

Ahmed claimed that security cast members refused him entry to the Disney parks because he wore a Palestinian flag t-shirt and “Free Palestine” hat, referencing the country’s ongoing conflict with Israel.

Security cast members can be heard describing Ahmed’s outfit to others via radio. Later, multiple security cast members, including a manager, approached to handle the situation.

“They’re not letting me into the park because my shirt says ‘Free Palestine,’” Ahmed repeatedly yelled. “They’re not letting me into the park because my hat says ‘Free Palestine…’ Because I’m Palestinian, they’re not letting me into the park.”

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The Disney Resort guest accused the cast members of discriminating against him because of his race and nationality.

“Is this America, or is this Israel?” he asked. “What the f**k? …This is crazy. I thought we were in America. Where are we?”

The Disney cast members tried to quiet the man but otherwise didn’t engage.

Eventually, an Orange County Sheriff’s deputy approached Ahmed and asked what was happening.

“They’re not letting me in the park because my shirt says Palestine,” he replied.

“I doubt that’s the reason,” the officer said.

“Why aren’t you letting me into the park?” Ahmed asked the officer and an approaching manager.

“You’re making a scene, sir,” the manager replied.

At the end of the video, Ahmed insisted he would enter the Disney parks anyway. It’s unclear if his family was granted admittance or removed from Walt Disney World Resort property.

Social media users were disgusted that Walt Disney World Resort would deny Ahmed entry because he was wearing “Free Palestine” attire.

“😑 Clearly discrimination based on hatred and prejudice,” @jones_jon65617 wrote. “File lawsuit, get paid. Donate to Palestine.”

😑 Clearly discrimination based on hatred and prejudice. File lawsuit, get paid. Donate to Palestine. — Patrick Jones (@jones_jon65617) July 18, 2024

“Imaging allowing people to wear pride flags but not a country’s flag,” @politikaljunki replied. “Wild.”

Imaging allowing people to wear pride flags but not a country’s flag. Wild — The Rogue Politico (@politikaljunki) July 18, 2024

“We know what to do (and many of us have already been doing it),” said @leilanifarha. “Boycott Disney.”

We know what to do (and many of us have already been doing it). Boycott @Disney — Leilani Farha 🍉 (@leilanifarha) July 18, 2024

Walt Disney World Resort doesn’t prohibit political clothing–though some fans have called for a ban on campaign t-shirts and other political messaging at the Disney parks. However, security cast members can refuse entry to any guest.

Should Walt Disney World Resort security have allowed the guest’s attire into the Central Florida theme parks? Share your opinion with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks guest experience. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.