Disney World Expansion Plans Crater, Thousands of Guests Panic as Experts Predict Disaster

If you think the Mouse’s plans to invest billions into Disney World and potentially open a fifth theme land would be good for business, the numbers are here to prove you wrong. Disney’s value is cratering, and thousands of Guests should prepare for the consequences.

After several years of collapsing box office profits (exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic), near-empty Disney Parks, and embarrassing legal issues with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, The Walt Disney Company finally seems to be on the upswing. At the very least, Pixar finally managed to crack a billion dollars in theaters with Inside Out 2, things seem to be normalizing with Disneyland and Disney World (even if prices are wildly out of hand), and things have settled down with DeSantis.

In fact, the legal battle between Disney World and DeSantis has been settled to the point that the governor’s Central Florida Tourism Oversight District board of supervisors, which has previously acted as the politician’s enforcing arm against the theme park, has voted to approve a massive, $17 billion expansion of Magic Kingdom. It wasn’t that long ago that DeSantis was singing the praises of the upcoming Disney World rival Epic Universe, so circumstances are indeed very different now.

However, it is very likely that those ambitions to expand Disney World (and Parks around the world) are actually bleeding the company dry. For the first time in months, the value of Disney stock has plummeted below $100 a share; it has not recovered and currently stands (as of publication) at $97.97 a share.

To underline how much value Disney stock has lost since it was announced that it would expand Disney World, compare it to March 2021, just a few years ago, and the peak (to date) of its value. Currently, Disney stock is worth less than half of its peak of $201.91 a share. While stock price is not an absolute indicator of the health of a publicly traded company, it’s not a bad one either.

The value of a stock has much to do with shareholders’ confidence in the company, and it is very telling that the news that Disney is spending $17 billion on Orlando (and $60 billion on Experiences worldwide) in the next decade has shattered that confidence for thousands of Disney stock owners.

Forbes experts estimate that much of the issue of confidence here has to do with Disney World revenue becoming a much more important part of the company’s value as cinema grosses go down. But now that Disney is committing billions upon billions of dollars to expanding those valuable assets, they become that much riskier.

It does not help that “Disney World” is becoming synonymous with “price-gouging,” with prices rising far above what inflation could possibly justify. New reports indicate that nearly half of Disney Guests go into debt to try to afford vacations for their families, which cannot be sustainable. Thousands of Guests are already panicking at the new changes being made to Genie+ and, at a certain point, the reliance on Disney World as a cash cow must break.

Disney stock may bounce back in the short term, but plans to expand Disney World are already causing the value of the company to crater. If the Mouse can make it through the next decade of sequels and Universal competition, maybe all those billions will be justified.

Do you think Disney is overextending itself with its Parks plans?