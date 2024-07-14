U.S. Travel Advisory: Disney World Recommends Abandoning Summer Vacations

If you plan on visiting Walt Disney World Resort this summer, there are a few things to be aware of.

Walt Disney World Resort, the (arguably) most popular theme park in Orlando, is entering what is meant to be one of the busiest times of the year. While there is no longer a “slow” season at the most magical place on earth, there are certain times of year that guests can predict the crowds will pick up. The holiday season, for example, is typically a time where the parks are flooded with guests.

From just before Christmas to a few days after New Year’s Eve, when kids are out of school and some parents have allotted time off of work, Magic Kingdom becomes a small jar and every guest is a tightly packed sardine. Any holiday tends to increase the guest count at Walt Disney World Resort, and the summer is typically the same, due to school being out.

This summer, however, we are seeing a dip in terms of crowd levels, with wait times relatively tame for what is often a long-line season.

The allure of Disney World has remained steadfast, but its price tag has skyrocketed in recent years, transforming the once-accessible family vacation into a luxury for many. A LendingTree survey reveals a troubling trend: a significant number of parents are now incurring debt to fund this cherished experience.

The average cost of a seven-day Disney World vacation for a family of four has climbed to a staggering $6,463, according to a 2023 NerdWallet study. This figure represents a substantial increase from previous years, highlighting the growing financial strain on families.

To put the price hikes in perspective, consider the stark contrast between the past and present. When Walt Disney World first opened its gates in 1971, a one-day adult ticket cost a mere $3.50. While inflation undoubtedly plays a role, the current ticket prices far exceed adjusted historical values.

Today, a single-day ticket can easily surpass $190, and multi-day park hoppers are even more expensive. If you want to add Disney Genie+, or the future Lightning Lane Multi Pass, get ready to spend hundreds of dollars more if you are traveling with a larger family.

Furthermore, Disney has implemented a dynamic pricing model, where ticket costs fluctuate based on demand and time of year. This strategy has contributed to the overall increase in vacation expenses.

Beyond ticket prices, in-park expenditures have also soared. The survey found that 65% of respondents exceeded their food and beverage budgets, while 48% underestimated ground transportation costs. Disney’s reputation for premium pricing on food, merchandise, and amenities undoubtedly contributes to this financial burden.

Despite the rising costs, the magic of Disney continues to captivate families. A remarkable 59% of parents reported no regrets about incurring debt for a Disney World vacation, with this figure climbing to 92% for families earning between $30,000 and $49,900. The emotional significance of creating lasting memories for their children often outweighs the financial consequences.

While the allure of Disney World remains undeniable, it’s imperative for families to carefully consider their financial situation before planning a trip. Creating a detailed budget, exploring cost-saving strategies, and prioritizing expenses can help mitigate the financial impact and ensure a magical experience without overwhelming debt.

As Disney World continues to evolve and expand, it’s crucial for the resort to balance its commitment to providing exceptional experiences with the financial realities faced by its guests.

On top of Disney being a debt-ridden machine for thousands of families, there have also been active warnings from the U.S. government to steer clear of the House of Mouse, or at least, to be very careful if you do visit, due to the uptick in COVID-19 and its easy spread in theme parks, as well as the ongoing heat waves that are plaguing Orlando, with national alerts and warnings being put out.

Now, there may be further cause to stay out of Disney this summer, as there are some massive ride closures you need to know about.

At Magic Kingdom, Jungle Cruise and Peter Pan’s Flight will be closing this summer. Peter Pan’s Flight is one of the most popular attractions in Fantasyland and is currently closed until August 21. It has not been stated what will be changing within the attraction or if there will be any visible changes. There is a chance that the changes will be strictly for maintenance.

While the 1953 Disney animated film Peter Pan remains a beloved classic, it has faced increasing scrutiny for its portrayal of Native American cultures.

The film’s depiction of the indigenous inhabitants of Neverland relies on harmful stereotypes, including exaggerated physical attributes, nonsensical language, and culturally insensitive behaviors. These representations perpetuate damaging misconceptions and contribute to the ongoing marginalization of Native American communities.

The film’s shortcomings have become increasingly apparent as societal understanding of racial and cultural sensitivity has evolved. Critics argue that Peter Pan reinforces harmful stereotypes and contributes to a long history of misrepresentation of Indigenous peoples in media.

In response to growing criticism, Disney has taken steps to address the film’s problematic content.

The company added content advisories to the film on its streaming platform, Disney+, acknowledging the outdated cultural depictions. Moreover, Disney’s 2023 live-action remake, Peter Pan & Wendy, aimed to rectify these issues. By engaging cultural consultants and avoiding the use of stereotypical language and imagery, the remake offered a more respectful and accurate portrayal of Indigenous characters.

While these efforts represent progress, they also highlight the complex challenges of addressing historical inaccuracies in classic films. Balancing the preservation of beloved narratives with the imperative of cultural sensitivity remains a delicate task for the entertainment industry.

Jungle Cruise is currently open, however, it will be closing in August as well, on the 26th. At the moment, there is no reopening date listed for the attraction, nor has Disney stated what changes they plan to make.

At EPCOT, Test Track is undergoing a massive refurbishment.

The announcement of Test Track 3.0 at the Destination D23 event last fall came as a surprise to many. While the news generated excitement, details about the project remained scarce.

During the presentation, Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro offered a fleeting glimpse into the future of the attraction, showcasing early concept art and hinting at the direction the reimagined Test Track would take. Joining D’Amaro on stage, Imagineer Chris Beatty revealed that the team, in collaboration with Chevrolet, would draw inspiration from the original World of Motion attraction.

Beatty emphasized a renewed focus on optimism and innovation as core elements of the upcoming Test Track iteration.

However, beyond these initial announcements, specific information about the project’s scope, timeline, or new features remains limited.

Of course, as it has been for years, Voyage of The Little Mermaid is closed at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, but The Little Mermaid — A Musical Adventure, the new show, will open in the fall of this year! Casting notices have already been sent out for production.

Therefore, on top of the rising costs, the recent health alerts, and the handful of shutdown attractions, it is safe to say that there have been many warnings put into place as to why a summer visit may not be the best time to go to Disney if you have a flexible schedule.

Would these issues cause you to not go to Walt Disney World Resort?